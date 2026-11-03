Police In Indonesia Name 3 In Alleged President Wiretapping Case

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesian police have formally named three suspects in the alleged wiretapping operation that targeted the country's president Prabowo Subianto, among several people.

Asep Safrudin, head of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Indonesian National Police, told a press conference in Jakarta that the alleged wiretapping took place between 2025 and 2026.

He said police have launched an investigation into suspected illegal wiretapping, deletion of electronic data, and unauthorized access to electronic systems.

Asep said the wiretapping did not comply with the law and was unrelated to law enforcement operations.