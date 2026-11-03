Delegation Of Islamic Civilization Center In Uzbekistan Begins Working Visit To Sultanate Of Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Muscat: A delegation from the Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan, led by its Director, Firdavs Abdukhalikov, began a working visit to the Sultanate of Oman. The visit is taking place with the participation of Abdusalom Khatamov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Sultanate of Oman, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Members of the Center's Scientific Council are also taking part in the programme: Bakhrom Abdukhalimov, Vice-President of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Uygun Gafurov, Rector of the Tashkent Islamic Institute named after Imam Bukhari; and Shorustam Shomansurov, Research Fellow at the Islamic Civilization Center.

During the visit, the delegation met with Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Dhuhayani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Omani side presented the Authority's principal areas of activity and demonstrated modern technologies and methods for the restoration, preservation, cataloguing and digitisation of historical records. The delegation was also introduced to the institution's academic publications and book collections. In addition, the visitors watched a video presentation outlining the Authority's activities and key projects.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for academic, cultural and historical cooperation, the exchange of professional expertise in archival practice, the preservation of documentary heritage, and the implementation of joint research projects.

Particular attention was given to an initiative to organise a joint international conference devoted to the historical, cultural and social ties between Uzbekistan and Oman. Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Dhuhayani proposed exploring the common characteristics of the two peoples, aspects of their ways of life, religious heritage, architectural traditions and historical numismatics.

Commenting on the prospects for cooperation, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Dhuhayani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority of the Sultanate of Oman, said:“The Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan offers extensive opportunities to study and promote the region's historical, scientific and spiritual heritage. We hold in high regard the efforts of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to develop the country, preserve its historical and cultural heritage, and implement major educational initiatives. We hope that his plans and aspirations will be realised and that cooperation between the Center and Omani institutions will lead to new academic research, the exchange of historical sources and the implementation of joint exhibition projects.”

Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director of the Islamic Civilization Center, emphasised:“At the instruction of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, we have begun developing a three-year programme of activities for the Islamic Civilization Center. One of its key priorities will be to expand international academic and cultural cooperation, strengthen partnerships and implement joint initiatives with foreign institutions. I am confident that the expertise of Oman's National Records and Archives Authority, particularly in working with historical records and manuscripts, will prove valuable under this programme and enable us to take professional exchanges to a new level.”

The visit continued with a tour of the specialised departments of Oman's National Records and Archives Authority. The institution's representatives demonstrated the work of dedicated units responsible for the disinfection, restoration and preservation of historical records, and explained the technologies and professional methods used to safeguard archival heritage.

The delegation showed particular interest in the document disinfection department, whose specialists work to eliminate fungi, bacteria and insects that can damage historical materials.

The delegation also observed the work of specialists responsible for disinfecting archival materials and examined the equipment used in the process.

Fahd bin Mubarak Al-Damdami, Senior Specialist at the National Records and Archives Authority of the Sultanate of Oman, highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and training specialised personnel:“Over my 16 years of work in this field, I have seen how essential modern laboratory technologies and professional training are to preserving archival heritage. We have the necessary equipment and a team of experienced experts, and we are therefore ready to organise hands-on training placements for Uzbek specialists and introduce them to the methods we use.”

The working visit of the delegation of the Islamic Civilization Center to the Sultanate of Oman is continuing.