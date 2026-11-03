Israeli Army Continues To Target Areas In Southern, Northern Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Israeli forces continued their attacks Tuesday on various areas in Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Tebnit in the south of the country. NNA added that Israeli forces also conducted a controlled explosion in the town of Al Qantara, accompanied by a sweep operation involving machine-gun fire. Furthermore, Israeli aircraft performed a mock raid over the northern border areas of Akkar and Hermel, while artillery shelling targeted Wadi Zibqin in the south.

Last June, Lebanon and the Israeli entity signed a framework agreement, brokered by the United States, that outlines security arrangements, including the gradual deployment of the Lebanese Army and the withdrawal of the occupying forces, alongside measures related to reconstruction and economic recovery. However, the implementation of these terms continues to face several obstacles.