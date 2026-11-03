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Chances Of Local Rain Clouds Through End Of Week: Qatar Meteorology Department

Chances Of Local Rain Clouds Through End Of Week: Qatar Meteorology Department


Date: 2026-11-03 02:03:34

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has forecast continued chances of local rain cloud formation until the end of the week, with some areas potentially experiencing thunderstorms and strong downdraft winds.

In its latest weather chart update on Tuesday, the department advised the public to remain vigilant, exercise caution and follow the department's weather updates and safety guidance.

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The Peninsula

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