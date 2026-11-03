Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Prime Minister Receives Minister-President Of The German State Of Bavaria

Prime Minister Receives Minister-President Of The German State Of Bavaria


Date: 2026-11-03 02:03:34

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Tuesday Minister-President of the German state of Bavaria (Federal Republic of Germany) HE Dr. Markus Söder, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperative relations and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly by enhancing economic partnerships and investment in the fields of advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and the defense industry, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN03112026000063011010ID1111910464


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search