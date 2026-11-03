Prime Minister Receives Minister-President Of The German State Of Bavaria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Tuesday Minister-President of the German state of Bavaria (Federal Republic of Germany) HE Dr. Markus Söder, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperative relations and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly by enhancing economic partnerships and investment in the fields of advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and the defense industry, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.