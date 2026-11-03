Labour Ministry Shuts Down Two Recruitment Offices In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced on Tuesday the closure of two recruitment offices in Qatar after revoking their licences as part of its efforts to regulate the recruitment of workers from abroad.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry said the decision applies to Special Manpower Supply Recruitment Office, under Minister of Labour Decision No. 49 of 2026, and Riviera Manpower Supply Recruitment Office, under Decision No. 48 of 2026.

The Ministry said the decisions were issued in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Law and regulations governing the recruitment of workers from abroad.

It reaffirmed its commitment to regulating the labour market and strengthening compliance with applicable laws and regulations to improve the efficiency of recruitment services and safeguard the rights of all parties.