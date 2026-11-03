Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Qatar, Mozambique Hold Political Consultations Round

Qatar, Mozambique Hold Political Consultations Round


Date: 2026-11-03 02:03:34

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Maputo: A round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Mozambique was held in Maputo on Tuesday.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Mozambican side was headed by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Mozambican Communities Abroad HE Maria de Fatima Simao.

The consultations discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it.

MENAFN03112026000063011010ID1111910462


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search