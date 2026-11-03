Municipality Minister Holds Talks With Swiss Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met Ambassador of Switzerland to the State of Qatar HE Florence Tinguely Mattli on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation.
The meeting covered areas of collaboration between the two countries, with a focus on issues of mutual interest.
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