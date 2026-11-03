Prime Minister, Turkish Foreign Minister Hold Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan held a phone call.

The call discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. It also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.