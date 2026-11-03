Dominica National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the American people, it is my pleasure to send warm greetings and congratulations to the people and government of Dominica as you celebrate your 48th Independence Day.

The United States is proud to count Dominica as a valued friend. Our cooperation on energy security is helping build a better future for both our countries. We are working side-by-side to counter smuggling, trafficking, and the transnational criminal networks across the Caribbean. We also see great promise in growing business ties between our countries, especially in critical infrastructure.

Happy Independence Day to all Dominicans and I wish you a festive celebration. The United States looks forward to deepening our partnership in the year ahead.