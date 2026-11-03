Dominica National Day
On behalf of the American people, it is my pleasure to send warm greetings and congratulations to the people and government of Dominica as you celebrate your 48th Independence Day.
The United States is proud to count Dominica as a valued friend. Our cooperation on energy security is helping build a better future for both our countries. We are working side-by-side to counter smuggling, trafficking, and the transnational criminal networks across the Caribbean. We also see great promise in growing business ties between our countries, especially in critical infrastructure.
Happy Independence Day to all Dominicans and I wish you a festive celebration. The United States looks forward to deepening our partnership in the year ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment