Joint Statement On United States Iceland Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Iceland on the occasion of the United States-Iceland Strategic Dialogue.

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The United States and Iceland held the annual bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Reykjavik from November 2-3. The Dialogue was led by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Peter Andreoli, Office of the Secretary of War Principal Director for Europe and NATO Policy Alton Buland, Icelandic Director General for International Affairs and Policy Anna Hjartardóttir, and Director General for Defense Jónas Allansson with participation from U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Billy Long and Icelandic Ambassador to the United States Svanhildur Hólm Valsdóttir.

The United States and Iceland built on the momentum of Secretary Rubio's recent visit, marking 75 years of close bilateral defense and security cooperation and reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations. Discussions addressed the evolving European security landscape and wider global security challenges, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the Arctic, reinforcing NATO's collective deterrence and defense, and advancing bilateral security initiatives. The Dialogue also focused on improving regional domain awareness, protection of critical infrastructure, and countering malign influence and subversive activities. Participants explored new opportunities for dual-use technologies, supply chain security, innovation, and collaboration with the U.S. National Guard.

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