Tonga National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I wish all Tongans a joyous celebration of your Constitution Day.
The past year has raised the U.S.-Tonga relationship to new heights. From cooperation on advancing marine scientific research to joint investment in fuel security and digital infrastructure, the United States and the Kingdom of Tonga continue to build on more than a century of friendship.
Today, we celebrate the strength and heritage of the Tongan people, and we look forward to another year of close collaboration as partners.
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