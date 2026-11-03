Quantum Cyber Is Pursuing An Alternative As GPS Can Be Turned Against Drones (NASDAQ: QUCY)

Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY) published new explanatory materials for its quantum antenna on November 2, bringing its proposed approach to navigation and communications into sharper focus after fresh reports of battlefield electronic warfare in Ukraine.

An October report by The Wall Street Journal described Ukrainian troops' claim that their Lima electronic warfare system diverted two Russian ballistic missiles into the Dnipro River earlier this year. Around the same time, phones in Kyiv showed their users in Peru. The account illustrates a consequential vulnerability: a navigation receiver can be fed a convincing false position.

For autonomous aircraft, that creates a problem beyond losing reception. A machine making its own decisions needs a trustworthy answer to a basic question: where am I?

A False Position Can Be Worse Than No Signal

Jamming and spoofing attack that answer differently. As Airbus explains, jamming interferes with reception, while spoofing supplies counterfeit signals that a receiver accepts as genuine. One takes information away. The other can make bad information look usable.

Navigation and control links also create separate vulnerabilities. The U.S. Army has described Russian electronic warfare coverage that disrupts both Ukrainian drone communications and GPS receivers on munitions. Keeping a drone connected and keeping it correctly located are related engineering challenges, each requiring its own solution.

That distinction helps explain the appeal of a navigation reference drawn from the physical environment. Magnetic navigation compares measurements of the Earth's magnetic variations with mapped signatures. Airbus describes the approach as a potential additional check on satellite positioning, with challenges including filtering out an aircraft's own magnetic interference.

The attraction is straightforward: an independent measurement could give an autonomous system another way to establish its position when a satellite signal becomes unreliable.

The U.S. government encourages GPS users to maintain alternative positioning, navigation and timing capabilities. For drone developers, that makes resilience an engineering priority to address alongside range, payload and cost, rather than a problem left to the satellite operator.

Quantum Cyber Is Starting With Navigation

Quantum Cyber identified magnetic navigation as the first development milestone on its proposed commercial roadmap during an October 16 quantum sensing convening in New Haven. Presenters Nadab Akhtar and William Skidd, Chief of Staff at Project LightShift, also discussed longer-term communications and energy-harvesting applications.

That sequencing gives a broad technology story a practical starting point. Before an antenna can support a fleet of autonomous aircraft, its developers need to establish the performance of the sensing and navigation functions that individual aircraft would depend on.

The company's proposed component is a quantum photonic array licensed from Project LightShift for defense and national-security drone applications. Its August technical description outlines a surface designed to capture light across infrared, visible and ultraviolet frequencies, organize that energy, and support transmission and reception across multiple frequencies. Intended applications include sensing and optical navigation where GPS is degraded.

Today's materials explain the proposed hardware in more accessible terms. According to the company, each array unit is designed around a 25-by-25 grid of nanoscale elements called DOTs. The design aims for power consumption below 0.1 watt and is intended to convert incoming light at different frequencies into a synchronized stream for storage and processing. These are design objectives, subject to prototype development and validation, but they give the program specific engineering targets.

The Next Test Is Hardware

Quantum Cyber's September call for foundries and development partners sought an operating prototype. The August roadmap also identifies frequency-diverse communications testing under contested conditions, environmental validation and eventual integration into a drone.

The commercial logic is integration. Quantum Cyber organized its strategy around the antenna, one-way attack and interceptor drones, and MAHCA, its software architecture for coordinating autonomous systems. Its Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing operation provides the intended domestic production base. If the antenna meets its development goals, the company plans to incorporate it into the platforms it is assembling.

Ukraine's experience gives that development effort a clear purpose: autonomy depends on the quality of the information a machine can trust. Quantum Cyber's quarterly filing sets December 31, 2026 as the prototype delivery milestone under its license, extendable into March 2027. A demonstrable device, followed by measured navigation and communications results, would give the antenna story its next substantive chapter.

Recent News Highlights from Quantum Cyber (NASDAQ: QUCY)

Quantum Cyber Publishes Investor Explanatory Materials on Its Quantum Antenna Technology, Including Technical Summary and Companion Video

Quantum Cyber Invited to Present Quantum Antenna Technology at QuantumCT Quantum Sensing Convening

Quantum Cyber Appoints Major General (Ret.) Alberto C. Rosende to Board of Directors

Quantum Cyber Files Audited and Reviewed Financial Statements and Pro Forma Financial Information for Bridgeport Manufacturing Acquisition

Quantum Cyber Sharpens Strategic Focus to Quantum Navigation, Interceptor Drones, and U.S. Manufacturing, and Presents New Corporate Investor Presentation

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