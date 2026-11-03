Mediwound's Escharex Strategy May Be Ahead Of The Game As FDA Puts Chronic Wounds In Focus (Nasdaq: MDWD)

As the FDA examines patients' experience of chronic wounds, MediWound's Phase 3 EscharEx trial tests the value of preparing wounds for active closure.

A wound care therapy can make a meaningful difference long before a wound closes. For investors, whether a pivotal clinical trial can capture that contribution may determine whether a promising technology becomes a viable business.

That is why an August 25 public meeting at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deserves attention. The agency brought patients and care partners into a discussion of nonhealing chronic wounds, alongside medical product developers, clinicians and researchers. Its focus was the daily burden of wounds, treatment experiences and participation in clinical trials. For an underserved therapeutic area, that dedicated attention is encouraging.

MediWound (Nasdaq: MDWD) offers a concrete example of why this matters. Its investigational enzymatic debridement drug, EscharEx, is being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial designed to measure its contribution within a sequence of wound care interventions. If successful, that approach could strengthen the case for both the company and other developers targeting specific barriers to healing.

Why the endpoint matters

Chronic wounds heal through a series of stages, often requiring several different interventions. Dead tissue must be removed, underlying problems managed, healthy granulation tissue established and the wound ultimately covered with new skin. A product designed to address one or even two steps may be valuable even though it cannot accomplish subsequent steps on its own.

Complete wound closure has nevertheless remained the dominant primary endpoint for trials seeking wound healing claims. That creates a difficult development problem: the outcome depends not only on the investigational product, but also on the patient's disease, supporting care and what happens after the product has finished its job. A 2024 Wound Care Collaborative Community consensus, arising from a summit of clinicians, industry and academic experts, described complete closure as a very high bar for developers and recommended carefully designed alternative endpoints linked to clinically meaningful patient outcomes when complete closure is unattainable.

When useful intermediate improvements do not translate into the pivotal endpoint, the risk of clinical development failure increases and capital can become harder to attract. Better alignment between a product's intended function and the trial evaluating it could improve that equation.

EscharEx makes the concept tangible

EscharEx is designed to remove nonviable tissue and prepare a chronic wound for healing. MediWound's ongoing VALUE study compares the biologic drug with placebo in patients with venous leg ulcers. Recent company materials describe two co-primary endpoints: complete debridement and facilitation of wound closure, with the latter measured by time to complete wound closure.

The distinction matters. Patients whose wounds achieve complete debridement and full granulation tissue coverage proceed to active closure using either an autograft of their own skin or a placental-derived tissue graft. MediWound's published trial materials identify EpiFix as the allograft option and describe active closure as mandatory once the wound bed is adequately prepared.

This design offers a practical way to evaluate the drug's contribution within a coordinated treatment pathway. Relative to a strategy that relies on spontaneous closure after debridement, protocol-directed grafting may reduce some uncertainty associated with later stages of healing. It could make an advantage in wound preparation easier to detect as an advantage in closure. The development program has also attracted interest from established wound care companies: Medline, Mölnlycke, Coloplast/Kerecis, Solventum, Convatec, Essity, B. Braun and MiMedx have each joined it through research collaborations, a group MediWound says includes all the major advanced wound care companies relevant to the program.

Other markets show why practical endpoints can unlock value

The broader principle is familiar elsewhere in medicine: a meaningful treatment effect can sometimes be demonstrated without waiting for the latest and most severe consequences of disease.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL) offers an instructive, though not directly equivalent, example. In metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the FDA identified liver-biopsy endpoints that could support accelerated approval without first requiring years of outcomes data on liver failure, transplantation or death. Its December 2018 draft guidance described histologic improvements that could support such a pathway, subject to subsequent confirmation of clinical benefit.

Madrigal initiated its pivotal MAESTRO-NASH trial in March 2019. Its market capitalization stood at approximately $1.9 billion at that month's end. When the company announced positive Phase 3 results on December 19, 2022, its shares closed at $234.83, implying a market capitalization of approximately $4.0 billion, more than double its value around trial initiation. The readout alone drove a 268% one-day share-price increase, adding approximately $2.9 billion in market value from the preceding trading day. That revaluation occurred roughly 15 months before FDA approval.

What investors should watch

For MediWound, the key question is whether EscharEx can demonstrate meaningful benefits in the Phase 3 VALUE study. Positive results could support the product's role in a coordinated treatment pathway and could make the company an early beneficiary of a more practical approach to chronic wound development.

The timing of a topline readout remains dependent on enrollment, follow-up and any sample-size adjustment. In September, MediWound said it expected enrollment completion and the interim sample-size reassessment by the end of the first quarter of 2027. A separate independent safety review recommended continuation of the study without modification.

The August public meeting is an encouraging sign of sustained FDA engagement. The larger opportunity will emerge as that engagement translates into workable development programs and successful therapies. EscharEx is a program investors can follow to see whether that opportunity becomes tangible.

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