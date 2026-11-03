Beyond Defense Applications: The Non-Military Market Opportunity For Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX)

Silynxcom hearing protection systems fit a wide range of commercial/civilian use cases for industrial operations, security, sport shooting, and any environments where people need both noise reduction and situational awareness, without the solution being too bulky. These systems are lightweight and ergonomic, rugged, dustproof, waterproof, and compatible with glasses, helmets, and other types of gear users may need to wear.

Shooters may spend thousands on their guns, optics, ammunition, and eyewear, yet often protect their hearing with only a few cents' worth of foam. The same gap between investment and protection shows up wherever people work or train in loud environments, from firing ranges and hunting grounds to factory floors.

Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer and manufacturer of rugged tactical communication gear and hearing protection systems, challenges the idea that hearing protection needs to be bulky in order to be rugged, or fragile to be...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SYNX are available in the company's newsroom at

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