Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) Draws 'Men's Fitness' Spotlight As Unbuzzd Trial Shows Early Promise

Earlier this month,“Men's Fitness,” reviewed the unbuzzd clinical trial and described the early study findings as“promising.” Results showed that estimated blood alcohol concentration was significantly lower and participants experienced improved self-rated alertness and lower headache severity. For operators in this space, the stakes reach beyond the morning after.

Most recovery drinks promise relief after a night out, yet few have been tested against a placebo in a registered human trial. One that has is now getting a close look from a major fitness publication. Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for neurodegenerative, metabolic and alcohol misuse disorders, has invented unbuzzd, a supplement drink designed to support alcohol metabolism, and keeps royalty and equity interests in the consumer brand.

Earlier this month,“Men's Fitness,” reviewed the unbuzzd clinical trial and described the early study findings as“promising.” The magazine notes that“a small clinical trial found improvements in alcohol readings, alertness, and headache symptoms... [offering] early encouragement. Researchers reported lower estimated blood alcohol concentrations at several time...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

