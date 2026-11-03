Logicalis Strengthens Global Managed Services With Cisco Secure Networking Specialization

Logicalis becomes the first Cisco global partner to hold the specialization in five countries across all its major global regions including the United States, EMEA (Germany), LATAM (Brazil), and Asia Pacific (China, Indonesia)

Logicalis, a global technology service provider, has achieved Cisco's Secure Networking Specialization, recognizing its expertise across networking, security, and managed services. The designation validates Logicalis' ability to design, implement and manage secure environments that bring connectivity and security together.

The specialization has been achieved by Logicalis businesses in five countries initially, with a commitment to double that within six months. This gives Logicalis customers access to validated Cisco expertise through a global delivery model, while retaining support suited to local market requirements.

Supporting more secure and resilient operations

As organizations move from the IT era to the AI era, networks must carry more business-critical traffic and support a broader range of users, devices, and workloads. At the same time, security teams need clearer visibility and stronger policy control across increasingly distributed environments.

Logicalis and Cisco are evolving their Secure Networking managed services for the AI era. Built on Cisco Cloud Control and enhanced by Cisco IQ (in regions where these offerings are available), as well as Cisco Data Fabric. The services give customers greater visibility and insight while helping them modernize infrastructure, strengthen resilience, manage risk, and build AI-ready environments.

“As organizations invest in AI, they need confidence that their networks can support new demands while keeping their operations secure,” said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US.“This specialization recognizes our Cisco expertise and our ability to bring networking and security together through managed services that help customers reduce complexity, strengthen resilience and modernize with confidence.”

Global delivery and Cisco expertise

Logicalis supports customers through Network Operations Centers and Security Operations Centers in every major region. These teams monitor and manage networking and security environments, combining global delivery with established Cisco expertise.

The Cisco Secure Networking Specialization provides independent validation of Logicalis' expertise and its ability to apply consistent security controls across complex network environments.

Together, Logicalis and Cisco help customers assess their environments, prioritize modernization and adopt more automated, policy-driven operations. Cisco IQ and Cloud Control improve visibility, lifecycle management, and operational consistency throughout this process.

Enabling the next phase of digital transformation

Secure networking gives organizations a foundation that can evolve with changing business requirements. By integrating networking, security, automation, and operational insight, Logicalis helps customers simplify management and adapt their infrastructure over time.

The specialization reinforces Logicalis' move beyond traditional infrastructure management toward managed services that support continuous improvement. It enables customers to modernize existing environments, simplify operations and make technology investment decisions with greater confidence.

About Logicalis's Partnership with Cisco:

As a Cisco global partner, Logicalis holds Preferred Partner status across Security, Networking and Cloud and AI Infrastructure. We do more than deliver technology-we harness the collective expertise across our worldwide operations to turn infrastructure into measurable business outcomes. We modernize enterprise networks with a security-first approach, extend our customers' cybersecurity capacity through a global SOC footprint and manage the full IT lifecycle from design to optimization. With seamless global delivery and strategic advisory relationships, we help organizations operate securely while setting the foundation for future growth.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver AI-powered technology solutions built for reliability and scale, across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in over 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $3.7 billion.

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Contact

Amanda Montini

Brodeur Partners for Logicalis US

[email protected]

