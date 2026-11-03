Expo 2027 Media Briefing And Awareness Session Held In Karachi

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Consulate General in Karachi held a briefing on 30 October to encourage Pakistani businesses to participate in Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled for 14–17 January at the BMICH in Colombo.

The session, organised with the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Forum, brought together more than 120 participants, including importers, exporters, prospective investors, media representatives and officials from commercial organisations, according to the consulate.

Forum President Rehan Bhoja opened the programme by highlighting economic links between the two countries and opportunities to expand bilateral trade.

Consul General Sanjeewa Pattiwila outlined the exhibition's main features and the Sri Lankan industries expected to be represented.

These included textiles, tea, spices, coconut products, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, ceramics, processed foods, information and communication technology, and engineering goods.

Pattiwila said the four-day exhibition would offer a platform for promoting exports and exploring investment opportunities across different sectors.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Aslam Pakhali expressed support for the initiative. The consulate reported that he confirmed plans for a sizeable Pakistani business delegation to attend the exhibition.

SriLankan Airlines Country Manager Ruwan Wijekoon announced concessionary airfares from Karachi and Lahore to Colombo, alongside hotel and ground transport packages for participating delegates.

Attendees received information packs containing promotional brochures, trade profiles and preliminary registration forms to support follow-up discussions and participation.

The programme concluded with a networking dinner featuring Sri Lankan and Pakistani food, allowing business and media representatives to meet.

The consulate said business representatives had expressed interest in attending and that it expected participation from Pakistan.

The exhibition's published schedule reserves 14–16 January for international buyers, with the final day open to the public. go

Prospective buyers, investors and exhibitors can consult the official Sri Lanka Expo website for registration information and details of the programme planned in Colombo. Jan 14-17, 202