“Dream Big” With Johann Peries: Inspiring Young Minds To Find Their Own Mountains

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan mountaineer Johann Peries discussed preparation, setbacks and balancing professional ambitions with personal interests during an interactive session for school and university students in New Delhi on 26 October 2026.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka hosted the programme, titled“Dream Big”, bringing students into conversation with Peries about his climbing experiences and work as a hairstylist and entrepreneur.

Peries became the first Sri Lankan man to summit Mount Everest on 22 May 2018, following an unsuccessful attempt two years earlier.

According to the High Commission's account, he recalled turning back approximately 400 metres below the summit in 2016 because of an oxygen supply problem.

He described returning after physical training, mental preparation and financial planning to complete the climb in 2018. He has subsequently pursued the Seven Summits Challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountain on each continent.

During the session, Peries also recounted a road accident in 1997, his experience of the Mumbai floods in 2005 and difficulties during a 2012 expedition to Island Peak in Nepal.

His discussion connected those experiences with the decisions and discipline involved in pursuing demanding goals while continuing to work full-time.

“It is not about finding time, it is about making time,” he told the students.

Participants asked about courage, fear, self-belief and success, alongside questions about high-altitude risks, physical preparation and the sacrifices associated with mountaineering.

Peries encouraged them to develop skills, prepare, confront fears and learn from setbacks.

“Find your own mountains in life as you move forward,” he said.

Students attended from Mount Abu Public School, CM SHRI School in Rohini, DBRA CM SHRI School in Paschim Vihar, and Global Youth from Miranda House and Hindu College, University of Delhi.

The High Commission said the programme aimed to help young people explore different approaches to careers and achievement.