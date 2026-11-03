What Is The Minimum Wage For Florida?
|Effective Date
|Minimum Hourly Wage
|September 30, 2021
|$10.00
|September 30, 2022
|$11.00
|September 30, 2023
|$12.00
|September 30, 2024
|$13.00
|September 30, 2025
|$14.00
|September 30, 2026
|$15.00
Restaurant servers, bartenders, and certain other tipped employees may receive a lower direct hourly wage because Florida permits qualifying employers to claim a tip credit. As of September 30, 2026, the minimum cash wage for eligible tipped workers is $11.98 per hour, with employers permitted to count up to $3.02 in tips toward the regular $15 minimum. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers must ensure that workers receive at least the applicable full minimum wage when direct wages and qualifying tips are combined. If an employee's tips are insufficient to reach that amount, the employer must make up the difference rather than leaving the worker with less than minimum wage. Tipped workers should carefully review their pay statements and keep accurate records of their hours and tips to identify potential underpayment.How Much Does Someone Earning Minimum Wage Make Annually?
A Florida employee earning $15 per hour and working 40 hours per week would receive $600 in gross weekly pay. Over 52 weeks, that translates to $31,200 annually before federal income taxes, payroll taxes, health insurance premiums, and other deductions. Someone working 30 hours per week at the same rate would earn approximately $23,400 annually, assuming they worked every week of the year. These calculations also exclude overtime, bonuses, unpaid time off, and any additional compensation that could change actual earnings. Understanding the difference between gross and take-home pay is especially important when creating a household budget or deciding whether a new job provides sufficient income.
|Weekly Hours
|Weekly Gross Pay
|Annual Gross Pay
|20 hours
|$300
|$15,600
|25 hours
|$375
|$19,500
|30 hours
|$450
|$23,400
|40 hours
|$600
|$31,200
Calculations assume 52 paid weeks per year and no overtime.Is Florida's Minimum Wage Higher Than the Federal Minimum?
Florida's $15 hourly minimum is more than twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which has remained unchanged since July 2009. The U.S. Department of Labor explains that when federal and state minimum wage laws both apply, covered workers are generally entitled to the higher applicable rate. This means an employer cannot ordinarily justify paying a covered Florida worker $7.25 simply because that remains the federal minimum. However, certain workers may fall under specific exemptions or special wage provisions, depending on their employment circumstances and applicable federal law. Employees who believe they are being underpaid should verify which wage requirements apply to their jobs rather than relying solely on the federal rate.Are Teenagers and Part-Time Workers Covered?
Florida's minimum wage generally applies to covered workers regardless of whether they work full-time or part-time, but certain federal exemptions and special wage provisions may apply. One example involves the federal youth opportunity wage, which permits qualifying employers to pay eligible workers under age 20 a lower rate during their first 90 consecutive calendar days of employment when applicable legal requirements are satisfied. Florida's Minimum Wage Act incorporates certain federal wage provisions, making it important to evaluate eligibility before assuming every employee must receive the same rate. Teenagers also face separate restrictions involving working hours and hazardous occupations, which are distinct from minimum wage requirements. Young workers and parents should review the applicable rules through the Department of Labor before accepting a job offering less than the standard Florida minimum wage.Does Florida's $15 Minimum Wage Cover the Cost of Living?
Earning $31,200 annually before taxes can be a meaningful improvement over previous minimum-wage earnings, but whether that income is sufficient depends heavily on household circumstances. Housing costs, transportation, childcare, groceries, and healthcare expenses can vary considerably between Florida communities, making a single statewide wage difficult to evaluate against every family's needs. The MIT Living Wage Calculator provides county-level estimates of the hourly income required to cover basic expenses based on household size and the number of working adults. A single worker sharing housing expenses may face a very different financial situation from a parent supporting two children on the same hourly wage. Comparing actual monthly take-home pay with essential expenses provides a more useful picture of financial security than looking at the minimum wage alone.What the Higher Minimum Wage Means for Working Retirees
Florida's wage increase may also benefit retirees who work part-time to supplement Social Security, pensions, or retirement savings. Someone working 20 hours weekly at $15 per hour could earn $15,600 annually before taxes, providing additional money for healthcare costs, home maintenance, and other expenses. However, people who claim Social Security retirement benefits before reaching full retirement age should understand that earnings above the annual limit can temporarily reduce their benefits. The Social Security Administration explains that the retirement earnings test generally stops applying once someone reaches full retirement age, although wages can still affect income taxes and other financial considerations. Retirees considering part-time employment should evaluate how additional earnings could affect their overall income, tax obligations, and eligibility for income-based assistance programs.What Happens if Your Employer Pays Less Than Minimum Wage?
Florida workers who believe they are receiving less than the legally required minimum wage have options for seeking unpaid compensation. Under Florida Statute 448.110, an employee pursuing a state minimum-wage claim generally must first provide written notice to the employer identifying the alleged underpayment and the wages owed. The employer then has 15 calendar days to resolve the claim before the employee may proceed with a civil action under the statute. Workers who prevail may be entitled to unpaid wages, additional damages, and reasonable attorney's fees, subject to the applicable legal requirements. Keeping pay stubs, time records, schedules, and written communications can help establish the facts if a wage dispute arises.What Happens to Florida's Minimum Wage After 2026?
Florida has completed the scheduled annual $1 increases established by the constitutional amendment approved in 2020. The state's minimum wage will remain $15 per hour through December 31, 2027, rather than automatically increasing to $16 in September 2027. Beginning in September 2027, Florida will calculate future adjustments based on inflation, with the first adjusted rate scheduled to take effect January 1, 2028. The Florida Constitution establishes this inflation-based system using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. Workers and employers should monitor official Florida Department of Commerce announcements for future wage adjustments instead of assuming another fixed dollar increase will occur.Florida Workers Should Know What Their Paychecks Are Worth
Florida's minimum wage has reached $15 per hour, marking the completion of a major wage increase approved by voters in 2020. For a full-time employee, that rate represents $31,200 in annual gross earnings, while eligible tipped workers must receive at least $11.98 per hour in direct wages plus tips sufficient to meet the full applicable minimum. Although higher wages can provide additional financial breathing room, the cost of living, taxes, and household expenses still determine how far each paycheck stretches. Workers should verify their hourly rates, review pay stubs, and understand their rights if they believe an employer is paying less than required. Knowing Florida's current minimum wage is an important first step toward protecting your income and making informed financial decisions.
Do you think Florida's $15 minimum wage is enough to cover everyday living expenses? Has the latest increase made a noticeable difference in your household budget? Share your thoughts in the comments.
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