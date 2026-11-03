Medicare Advantage Premiums Are Falling On Average - But That Doesn't Mean Your Plan Is Cheaper

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Good news appears to be coming for millions of Medicare beneficiaries: average Medicare Advantage premiums are expected to decline in 2027. The average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is projected to fall by approximately 16.5%, potentially giving retirees some breathing room in their healthcare budgets. However, there's an important catch that could leave some beneficiaries paying more despite the encouraging headline.

Medicare Advantage costs in 2027 depend on much more than monthly premiums, and changes to deductibles, copayments, provider networks, and prescription coverage could outweigh any savings. That's why comparing your coverage before the December 7 Open Enrollment deadline is so important.

If you're unsure whether your current Medicare plan is still the best fit, Chapter offers free Medicare plan reviews to help you compare your options without pressure to enroll. You can call (864) 668-3280 or visit askchapter to get personalized assistance.

Here's what everyone should examine during Medicare Open Enrollment.

Average Premiums Are Falling, but Individual Plans May Differ

CMS projects that the average Medicare Advantage premium will decline from approximately $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, representing a decrease of about 16.5%. The agency's 2027 Medicare Advantage announcement explains that these figures represent enrollment-weighted national averages rather than guaranteed savings for every beneficiary.

Your individual plan could maintain its current premium, raise it, or introduce other changes that affect your total healthcare spending. In fact, someone enrolled in a $0-premium Medicare Advantage plan won't see a reduction in that particular expense, even though the national average is declining. When evaluating Medicare Advantage costs in 2027, the specific details of your plan matter far more than the national average.

A Lower Premium Can Hide Higher Medical Copayments

One of the biggest mistakes Medicare beneficiaries make is focusing entirely on the monthly premium while overlooking what they'll pay when they actually receive care. Medicare Advantage plans commonly charge copayments or coinsurance for specialist appointments, diagnostic testing, outpatient procedures, and hospital stays.

According to Medicare, costs and coverage rules can vary between Medicare Advantage plans. For example, a plan that saves you $5 per month in premiums could still cost more annually if specialist visits increase from $30 to $50 and you need frequent appointments. Review your plan's Evidence of Coverage and Annual Notice of Change to identify increases that might erase the apparent savings.

Your Out-of-Pocket Maximum Deserves Special Attention

Every Medicare Advantage plan must establish an annual limit on covered Part A and Part B out-of-pocket expenses, but those limits aren't identical across plans. Once you reach the applicable limit, the plan generally pays the covered Medicare Part A and Part B costs for the remainder of the year, subject to plan rules. The Medicare Rights Center provides educational resources explaining Medicare Advantage cost-sharing and the importance of understanding annual out-of-pocket limits.

A plan with a lower monthly premium but a higher maximum could expose you to substantially greater expenses during a year involving surgery, hospitalization, or ongoing specialist treatment. Because Medicare Advantage costs in 2027 can change based on your healthcare needs, compare both routine copayments and the maximum amount you might owe.

Prescription Drug Changes Could Erase Your Savings

Many Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, but the medications covered and their associated costs can change from year to year. A prescription that was affordable in 2026 could move to a different formulary tier, face new utilization restrictions, or cost more at your preferred pharmacy in 2027.

The Medicare Plan Compare tool allows beneficiaries to review available plans using their medications and preferred pharmacies to estimate costs. Even with Medicare Part D's $2,400 annual out-of-pocket threshold for covered medications in 2027, premiums and certain noncovered medication expenses may still create significant financial pressure. Before renewing, compare every prescription on your medication list rather than assuming your existing coverage will remain unchanged.

Your Doctors and Hospitals Might No Longer Be In-Network

A lower premium offers little comfort if your preferred cardiologist, primary care physician, or local hospital is no longer part of your plan's provider network. Medicare Advantage insurers may change their contracted providers, meaning a doctor who accepted your coverage last year might not participate in 2027. Depending on the plan, receiving nonemergency care outside the network could result in higher costs or limited coverage. Chapter can help you compare Medicare plans based on your preferred doctors, prescriptions, and healthcare needs, making it easier to identify coverage options worth considering before you enroll.

For a free, no-pressure Medicare review, call (864) 668-3280 or visit askchapter, and confirm provider participation directly with the plan and doctor's office before making a final decision.

Some Beneficiaries May Need an Entirely New Plan

While average premiums are projected to decline, some Medicare Advantage insurers are reducing their participation in certain markets or discontinuing individual plans. That means some beneficiaries won't have the option to renew their existing coverage, regardless of whether they were satisfied with its costs and benefits. Medicare advises beneficiaries to review their Annual Notice of Change and plan communications to understand whether their coverage will continue and what alternatives may be available. If your plan is ending, you may qualify for a special enrollment opportunity, but the applicable deadlines and options depend on the circumstances.

If you've received a notice that your plan is being discontinued, Chapter offers free assistance comparing replacement Medicare coverage, helping you evaluate available options rather than rushing into another plan without understanding its costs and benefits.

Your Total Annual Healthcare Budget Is the Real Test

The smartest way to evaluate Medicare Advantage costs in 2027 is to estimate what you'll spend over an entire year rather than focusing on a single monthly premium. Add together expected premiums, routine medical copayments, prescription costs, and likely expenses for specialist care, while considering the plan's annual out-of-pocket maximum. Remember that most Medicare Advantage enrollees must continue paying their Medicare Part B premium, even when their Advantage plan advertises a $0 additional premium.

You can compare options using Medicare or receive free, unbiased assistance through your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program. Evaluating these expenses together provides a clearer picture of whether a plan will actually save money or simply shift costs into other parts of your healthcare budget.

Don't Let a Lower Premium Distract You From the Bigger Picture

Falling average Medicare Advantage premiums may sound like welcome financial relief, but they don't guarantee that every retiree will pay less for healthcare in 2027. Changes to prescription coverage, provider networks, deductibles, and copayments could easily outweigh a modest monthly premium reduction. With Medicare Open Enrollment ending December 7, 2026, now is the time to review your coverage rather than automatically renewing a plan that may no longer meet your needs.

Chapter offers free Medicare plan comparisons with no pressure to switch, and if you're already on a plan that fits your needs, you can keep it. To explore your options before the deadline, call Chapter at (864) 668-3280 or visit askchapter and find out whether another plan could offer better value for your healthcare needs.

With average Medicare Advantage premiums expected to fall, are you planning to keep your current coverage or compare other plans before December 7? Share your thoughts in the comments.