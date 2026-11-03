New Era Energy & Digital Announces Third Quarter 2026 Reporting Schedule
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A replay will be available shortly after the event on the Company's investor relations website.
About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.
New Era Energy & Digital is developing large-scale data centers across energy-rich U.S. markets to support AI training and inference workloads. New Era's flagship project, Texas Critical Data Centers, is a 493-acre site located in the Permian Basin, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1.4 GW over time. New Era's strategy is to combine large-acreage sites with flexible power solutions, including behind-the-meter power. New Era's approach is a modular, phased data center deployment model, utilizing best-in-class water efficiency and self-generated power to minimize community impact and accelerate time-to-power for hyperscale, enterprise and edge operators.
For more information, visit: and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
OG Advisory Group
Lincoln Tan
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