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New Era Energy & Digital Announces Third Quarter 2026 Reporting Schedule


Date: 2026-11-03 02:01:04

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the“Company”), a developer of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, today announced that it expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, before market open on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Management will host a business update conference call and webcast on Thursday , November 12 , 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's recent business and operational progress.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date and Time: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Access Option Registration Link
Live Webcast Use this link
Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

A replay will be available shortly after the event on the Company's investor relations website.

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.
New Era Energy & Digital is developing large-scale data centers across energy-rich U.S. markets to support AI training and inference workloads. New Era's flagship project, Texas Critical Data Centers, is a 493-acre site located in the Permian Basin, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1.4 GW over time. New Era's strategy is to combine large-acreage sites with flexible power solutions, including behind-the-meter power. New Era's approach is a modular, phased data center deployment model, utilizing best-in-class water efficiency and self-generated power to minimize community impact and accelerate time-to-power for hyperscale, enterprise and edge operators.

For more information, visit: and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
OG Advisory Group
Lincoln Tan
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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