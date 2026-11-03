Proton.Ai Launches Industry-Wide Job Board, Connecting Candidates With Opportunities In Wholesale Distribution

Proton's new Jobs in Distribution board lists openings at distributors.

The new Jobs in Distribution board lists openings at distributors who use Proton, and lets job seekers compare employer-published pay.

- Benj Cohen, founder and CEO of ProtonCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proton, the platform for wholesale distributors that connects systems and puts AI to work across your business, launched a job board bringing together open positions at its customers to help candidates compare roles and compensation across the industry.Proton built the board to support the distribution industry by helping its customers find talent and helping more people discover careers with distributors.Jobs in Distribution pulls openings directly from employers' careers sites, with roles ranging from sales and purchasing to IT and branch leadership. Candidates can compare published pay, filter by location and seniority, and apply through the employer's original listing.For Proton customers, the board creates another avenue for prospective employees to discover open positions. Jobs are served to an audience specifically exploring distribution careers, alongside opportunities at other distributors, while applications remain with the employer.“Our customers are hiring for jobs that people outside distribution might not think to look for,” said Benj Cohen, founder and CEO of Proton.“We wanted to give distributors' openings another place to be found. For someone considering a move, we're hoping this is a useful starting point, at companies we know and work with.”Bringing those openings together also helps candidates find something a company-by-company search can miss: employers they didn't know to look for.A Wider View of Distribution CareersJobs in Distribution brings openings across different types of distributors into one search, so candidates can discover employers and career paths they might otherwise miss.Proton's platform brings data from a business's separate systems together into one place.The job board applies the same idea to hiring. Customers' openings are integrated into one place so candidates can explore their options and employers can reach people beyond those already visiting their careers sites.See What Distribution Jobs PayCandidates can compare advertised pay across open roles at participating distributors, then apply for the opportunities that interest them. The board groups published base pay by job function and seniority and lets candidates filter for openings that disclose compensation or sort by highest pay.Comparisons reflect eligible listings on the board, with hourly and salaried roles shown separately.An Additional Hiring Resource for CustomersThe initial board focuses on a group of Proton customers. Its purpose is to support their hiring while giving both experienced distribution professionals and people new to the industry a place to explore available work.The board is part of Proton's redesigned website, which also includes a distribution glossary with practical examples and a persistent audio player for the In the Mind of a Distributor podcast, hosted by Proton founder and CEO Benj Cohen.Jobs in Distribution is available at proton/jobs-in-distribution.About ProtonProton is the AI platform built exclusively for distributors. Proton unifies the systems distributors already run - ERP, CRM, PIM and ecommerce - into one intelligent data layer and puts AI to work across pricing, sales, inventory and product management, so distributors grow revenue and reduce operating expenses. Acting as the central brain of a distribution business, Proton works alongside existing systems rather than replacing them. Learn more at proton.

Shelby Kinney-Lang

Proton

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Proton Launches Industry-wide Job Board, Connecting Candidates with Opportunities in Wholesale Distribution News Provided By Proton November 03, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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