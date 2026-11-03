Eight Coffey Modica Attorneys Recognized Among 2026 Super Lawyers

Top row (from left): Michael Coffey and Michael Mezzacappa. Bottom row (from left): Adam Greenberg and Christopher Clarke.

Top row (from left): Maxwell Bottini and Catherine Aughey. Bottom row (from left): Amanpreet Dhaliwal and Brandon Sieteski.

Firm's attorneys recognized for excellence across litigation, insurance defense, construction and complex liability matters throughout the East Coast and beyond

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coffey Modica LLP announced that eight of the firm's lawyers have been named among Super Lawyers ' top attorneys for 2026. Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding attorneys across the United States based on independent research, peer nominations, and professional achievement. No more than 5% of attorneys in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5% are named Rising Stars.

Founding Partner Michael Coffey and Partners Michael P. Mezzacappa, Adam Greenberg, and Christopher D. Clarke were named to the 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers list - an honor reserved for attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

Mezzacappa, who also serves as the firm's General Counsel, is a veteran trial attorney with more than 35 years of experience representing insurers and their insureds. Greenberg brings more than 25 years of experience as a defense attorney to his role at the firm, having litigated everything from toxic tort claims to complex appellate matters. Clarke has over three decades of litigation experience representing individuals, corporations, municipalities, and insurers in complex civil matters. Coffey has handled many of the largest insurance- and business-related claims and litigated matters in New York State over the past 25 years.

Additionally, Firm Managing Partner Maxwell Bottini, Counsel Catherine Aughey, Counsel Amanpreet Dhaliwal, and Associate Brandon Sieteski were named 2026 Rising Stars.

Bottini heads the General Liability, Tort, and Insurance Defense department. Aughey's litigation experience includes cases involving motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, and complex medical cases, while Sieteski's focuses on insurance defense and general liability matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, labor law claims, and coverage disputes. Dhaliwal specializes in construction-related matters, general liability, and complex litigation.

“Seeing eight of our attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers is reflective of the greater expansion our firm has experienced,” said Founding Partner Michael Coffey.“Throughout our growth from a single office to eight offices across five states, we have continued to provide the very best service to our clients every day.”

With offices spanning New York City, Buffalo, Suffolk County, and Tarrytown, NY, as well as Westport, CT, Jersey City, NJ, Sandy Springs, GA, and Palm Beach County, FL, Coffey Modica's recognition by Super Lawyers underscores the firm's continued growth and reputation as a premier East Coast litigation powerhouse handling complex litigation.



Eugene Park

Butler Associates

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Eight Coffey Modica Attorneys Recognized Among 2026 Super Lawyers News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 03, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law, Manufacturing



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