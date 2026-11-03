Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Taylor Dayne On Friday, November 20Th

Soboba Casino Resort

Taylor Dayne

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome singer and songwriter Taylor Dayne to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, November 20th at 9pm.Dayne burst onto the music scene in 1987 with her powerhouse vocals on the single“Tell It to My Heart,” which became an international hit and launched a career that has spanned nearly four decades. She followed with six more US Top 10 singles including,“Prove Your Love,”“I'll Always Love You,”“Don't Rush Me,”“With Every Beat of My Heart,”“I'll Be Your Shelter” and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit“Love Will Lead You Back.”Throughout her career, Dayne has sold more than 75 million albums and singles worldwide and earned two GrammyAward nominations, including Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for her debut album,“Tell It to My Heart,” and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female for“I'll Always Love You.” Her catalog of music has extended well beyond her early hits, with songs reaching Billboard charts across pop, dance, R&B and adult contemporary music.Dayne's career has also taken her beyond the recording studio. An accomplished songwriter, she co-wrote“Whatever You Want,” recorded by Tina Turner for her“Wildest Dreams” album. She has appeared on stage in Elton John and Tim Rice's Broadway musical“Aida,” as well as in several film and television shows. She appeared as Popcorn on the fourth season of“The Masked Singer,” advancing to the semifinals.For tickets: visit soboba/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.Upcoming shows include:November 20 – Taylor DayneNovember 21 – Scotty McCreeryDecember 4 – Marlon WayansDecember 19 – WAR, 50th Anniversary Greatest Hits TourAbout Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley's leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit .Follow us:#!/SobobaCasino1@soboba_casino_resort

Cara Cohan

Soboba Casino Resort

+18664762622 ext.

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Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Taylor Dayne On Friday, November 20th News Provided By Cord Media November 03, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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