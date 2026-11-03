Fingerprint Boston Launches Mobile Fingerprinting For Out-Of-State Medical And Pharmaceutical Licensing

How a Fingerprint Boston mobile fingerprinting visit works: the employer sends a roster, one technician sets up in a spare room, each person is printed in about 10 minutes with an on-screen quality check, and the group gets one invoice.

How a Fingerprint Boston mobile fingerprinting visit works: the employer sends a roster, one technician sets up in a spare room, each person is printed in about 10 minutes with an on-screen quality check, and the group gets one invoice.

Fingerprint Boston's mobile and on-site fingerprinting service brings an FBI-certified Live Scan scanner and FD-258 cards to employers, with every print quality-checked before it leaves the room.

Technician-rolled FD-258 cards and Live Scan prints at the workplace, about 10 minutes per person, for medical, pharmaceutical staff licensing in other states

- Hanson Webb, CEO, Fingerprint Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fingerprint Boston, a private fingerprinting office at 1215 Main St, Unit 115, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, today announced a mobile fingerprinting service for medical and pharmaceutical executives and staff who need fingerprints for a license in another state. A certified technician brings an FBI-certified Live Scan scanner and blank FD-258 cards to the workplace, prints each person in about 10 minutes and leaves one invoice. The service covers the Boston, Cambridge, Waltham, Newton, Andover, Lowell and Worcester, Massachusetts metro areas, plus southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Many state boards still require a paper FD-258 card, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) standard applicant fingerprint card, from out-of-state applicants. The North Carolina Medical Board tells out-of-state applicants to complete two FD-258 cards at a local law enforcement office or other fingerprinting service and mail them to the board; it warns that prints of poor quality will be rejected. The Texas Medical Board mails a fingerprint card to applicants who cannot be live-scanned and reports that hard card submissions take 4 to 6 weeks. Florida's Department of Health lets health care license applicants outside Florida have hard cards completed at a local police station or fingerprinting facility and mailed to an approved provider for electronic conversion. Physicians applying through the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact have 60 days to submit fingerprints to the agency named by their state of principal license, and requirements differ by state. Not every board accepts a private office's card; the Texas Board of Nursing requires law enforcement to take the prints, so Fingerprint Boston reads each applicant's instructions before quoting a visit.

The same visit also covers FD-258 cards for out-of-state employers, FD-1164 cards for the FBI's own mail route, and the $170 FBI Identity History Summary check through an FBI-approved channeler, open only to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents for personal use such as a visa, work abroad, or an apostille, and never valid for U.S. employment or licensing. Massachusetts SAFIS (Statewide Applicant Fingerprint Identification Services) prints for schools, child care and many state programs that are taken only by IdentoGO.

"The expensive part of an out-of-state license is not the fingerprint fee. It is the afternoon a physician or pharmacist spends finding an office that stocks the right card and knows the board's instructions," said Hanson Webb, CEO of Fingerprint Boston. "Mobile fingerprinting removes that search. The technician arrives with the cards the board wants and the instructions already read, and the whole group is done before the next meeting."

A visit needs a room with a door, a table, a chair and a power outlet. The employer sends a roster, each person's requirement and one instruction letter about a week ahead, and Fingerprint Boston confirms the format and routing for each agency in advance. Each person shows an unexpired government photo ID, sits for about 10 minutes and returns to work. Electronic submissions go out the same day; completed cards are inspected and handed over for mailing. Anyone absent on the day can book the Tewksbury office, which sees clients by appointment Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

Prints are captured on an FBI-certified Live Scan scanner that scores every impression on screen using NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ), the measure published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. A weak impression is re-rolled while the person is still in the chair, and ink cards are checked under magnification before they leave the room. The FBI's own tip sheet on reducing fingerprint rejects lists low quality images first among the most common reject reasons. "The quality score tells the technician which finger to redo before anything is submitted. Without it, a weak print comes back from the agency two or more weeks later and the applicant starts over," Webb said. If an agency rejects a set captured by Fingerprint Boston for print quality, the recapture is free.

A mobile visit costs a $295 base travel fee plus the standard per-person rates: $79.95 for Live Scan fingerprinting, $59.95 for an FD-258 ink card and $25 for each additional card, $95 for an FD-1164 card, and $170 for the FBI Identity History. Summary check with the channeler and FBI fees included. Zone and traffic surcharges for distance and congested areas are quoted in writing before booking, and the group receives one invoice. There is no minimum group size. "For most teams the travel fee is less than the payroll hours the same people would spend driving to a fingerprinting site and back, and the visit takes about 10 minutes per person, so it is close to cost neutral for the employer," Webb said.

Every visit starts in Tewksbury, about 20 miles north of downtown Boston. Fingerprint Boston has no office in Boston, Cambridge, Waltham, Newton, Andover, Lowell or Worcester; the technician travels to workplaces in those metro areas, across the Merrimack Valley and Worcester County, into southern New Hampshire (Nashua, Manchester and Salem), and to Rhode Island, where the longer drive adds a distance surcharge.

Employers can request a written quote by calling (978) 424-4629 with a date, address, and headcount, or through the contact form on the Fingerprint Boston website; quotes usually arrive the same day. Payment is taken online when the appointment is booked, and the office asks for 2 to 3 weeks of notice during hiring season. Every rate is listed on the fingerprinting prices page.

About Fingerprint Boston

Fingerprint Boston is a private fingerprinting office at 1215 Main St, Unit 115, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, in business since 2007 and led by CEO Hanson Webb. It provides Live Scan fingerprinting, FD-258 and FD-1164 ink cards, FBI Identity History Summary checks through an FBI-approved channeler, apostille service for FBI reports and mobile visits across Greater Boston, the Merrimack Valley, Worcester County, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island. All services are by appointment, Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, with payment taken online at booking. A commissioned Massachusetts notary is on site.

Hanson Webb

Neighborhood Parcel Business Center

+1 978-851-0199

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Boston Fingerprinting Service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fingerprint Boston Launches Mobile Fingerprinting for Out-of-State Medical and Pharmaceutical Licensing News Provided By Neighborhood Parcel Business Center November 03, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.