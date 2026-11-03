Lucas Achutti Pedri Highlights His E-Commerce Background And SMAGE's Focus

An overview of Pedri's past experience in Brazilian retail and SMAGE's focus on e-commerce strategy for small and medium-sized businesses.

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucas Achutti Pedri is sharing an overview of his professional background in Brazilian e-commerce, highlighting his previous retail leadership experience and his role as founder of SMAGE - Scale, Marketing, Authority, Growth & E-commerce.The overview brings together his corporate background, his experience building a Brazilian LED lighting retail business and the consultancy's focus on e-commerce strategy for small and medium-sized businesses.A Background in Brazilian RetailPedri founded and previously served as chief executive of a Brazilian LED lighting retailer that combined online sales, physical stores and distribution infrastructure. During its operating history, the business grew to include more than 300 employees, six physical stores and three distribution centers. The operation ended in 2023.His leadership experience with the retailer took place in Brazil. The organization encompassed an online storefront, a physical retail network and distribution facilities, giving his former role a scope that extended across several parts of the retail business.That entrepreneurial chapter followed professional experience with companies including Dell, Unimed, GetNet and Grupo BBDI. His academic background included undergraduate and postgraduate studies in strategic marketing at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul, known as PUCRS.Together, these experiences formed a professional history spanning marketing, corporate organizations and retail entrepreneurship. The retailer's operating scale represents one chapter of that history, with the figures referring to its past operations.SMAGE's Focus on Small and Medium-Sized BusinessesPedri is also the founder of SMAGE, a consultancy focused on e-commerce strategy for small and medium-sized businesses. Its name stands for Scale, Marketing, Authority, Growth & E-commerce.SMAGE's areas of focus include digital sales channels, marketplace strategy, marketing and business performance. Its consulting approach connects commercial planning with the operational considerations involved in developing an e-commerce business.For small and medium-sized businesses, these subjects include deciding which sales channels to prioritize, organizing marketing efforts and selecting indicators to evaluate progress. SMAGE's focus brings these considerations together, treating online retail as part of a broader business operation.Pedri's previous experience provides context for those areas of focus. His background included both corporate roles and leadership of a retail venture combining digital sales, physical locations and distribution infrastructure.This overview presents his past professional experience in Brazil alongside his role as SMAGE's founder, giving international readers an introduction to his background and the consultancy's focus.Additional InformationFurther information about Lucas Achutti Pedri's professional history is available at .Information about SMAGE and its consulting focus is available at .About Lucas Achutti PedriLucas Achutti Pedri is the founder of SMAGE. His professional background in Brazil included marketing, business leadership and e-commerce, including his previous role as founder and chief executive of a Brazilian LED lighting retailer.About SMAGESMAGE - Scale, Marketing, Authority, Growth & E-commerce - is a consultancy focused on e-commerce strategy for small and medium-sized businesses. Its areas of focus include digital sales channels, marketplace strategy, marketing and business performance.

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Lucas Achutti Pedri Highlights His E-Commerce Background and SMAGE's Focus News Provided By lpecom November 03, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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