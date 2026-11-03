Interluxe Auctions Announces $10.92 Million Sale Of The Spring Mountain Estate And Juslyn Vineyards

The Spring Mountain Estate: 2900 Spring Mountain Rd, St. Helena, CA

$10.92 million closing marks the highest residential sale on Spring Mountain Road in a decade

ST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions announced the $10.92 million sale of The Spring Mountain Estate & Juslyn Vineyards, a private estate and vineyard property at 2900 Spring Mountain Road in St. Helena, California. The transaction closed in October following an Interluxe online auction in partnership with listing agents Stephanie Domenichelli and Monica Weese of The Agency.The closing marks a successful outcome for sellers Perry and Carolyn Butler after an extended period on and off the market. According to MLS records compiled by the listing team, the transaction represents the highest residential sale on Spring Mountain Road in the past ten years and ranks among St. Helena's top residential sales in recent years.“Throughout the process, the entire Interluxe team demonstrated a tremendous amount of professionalism, dedication, and attention to detail. We were equally impressed by the effort that went into marketing our property, generating buyer interest, and ultimately bringing the sale to a successful conclusion,” said Perry and Carolyn Butler, former owners of the estate and Juslyn Vineyards.Overlooking Napa Valley from Spring Mountain, the approximately 40-acre property combines a roughly 9,600-square-foot residence with vineyard and winery holdings associated with Juslyn Vineyards in the Spring Mountain American Viticultural Area. Features include expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces, a 70-foot lap pool, a dedicated tasting room, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar.“Wine country estates like this require more than broad exposure. They require a strategy that accounts for the property's complexity, brings qualified buyers to the table, and keeps the transaction moving through closing,” said Scott Kirk, President and Founder of Interluxe Auctions.“Working closely with the Butlers and our partners at The Agency, we delivered a successful sale that allowed the sellers to move forward with their next chapter.”“Napa and Sonoma are especially well suited for the luxury real estate auction model because so many wine country estates are truly one-of-a-kind and require a different approach. Pairing Interluxe's reach and platform with strong local market knowledge and wine country expertise creates a very compelling opportunity for sellers,” said Stephanie Domenichelli of The Agency.The Butlers also credited the team's ability to navigate the transaction's complexities.“Their professionalism, transparency, adaptability, and genuine commitment to protecting their clients' interests truly set them apart,” they wrote.Stephanie Domenichelli and Monica Weese of The Agency represented the sellers. William Densberger of Engel & Völkers represented the buyer.About InterluxeInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations.With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment, delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world's leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results.Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Shala Thomas

Interluxe Auctions

+1 888-415-5893

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Interluxe Auctions Announces $10.92 Million Sale of The Spring Mountain Estate and Juslyn Vineyards News Provided By Interluxe November 03, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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