The Future Of In Store Retail Arrives With AI & Holograms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farm-to-Store innovator Seed to Table leads a new wave with a conversational golden shopping cart and personalized brand experiences bringing a new level of engagement to the grocery aisle

Naples, FL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next time shoppers walk into their local supermarket, they may be greeted by a seven-foot hologram, introduced to a golden shopping cart named“Goldie”, and invited to discover products in an entirely new way.

That future arrives first at Seed to Table in Naples, Florida, the renowned destination grocery innovator, where Live Buzz Intelligence is launching an immersive in-store experience designed to make shopping more engaging, personal and fun.

A New Welcome-and a New Way to Shop

“Seed To Table is a cutting edge grocery store/entertainment Mecca like no other and adding Goldie to it just brings us to another level that no other Supermarket has,” said Dan St. Martin, General Manager. “Seed To Table is the Disney World of supermarkets.”







At the entrance, a seven-foot Proto Hologram presents information, advertising and“Goldie”, a patented, emotionally intelligent, golden shopping cart with a face, voice and whimsical personality.

Shoppers can ask Goldie questions, get recommendations and discover ideas. Best of all, she can remember preferences and previous interactions, creating a more personalized experience over time.

Then the Aisle Comes Alive

Throughout the store, participating brands use QR-enabled shelf displays to turn product discovery into an experience. Shoppers can scan to discover a brand story, learn about a product, receive an offer or recommendation, and explore content created specifically around what they're seeing.The difference is simple: the product isn't just sitting on the shelf anymore. It can tell its story.

Personal, Optional and Fun

The experience brings together AI, personalization, immersive technology and storytelling without asking shoppers to change how they shop.

They can participate as much-or as little-as they want. The experience can also communicate in almost any language, helping make it accessible to diverse shoppers.

“Seed to Table deserves tremendous credit for having the vision to be first,” said James Beckmann, CEO of Live Buzz Intelligence.“They're showing what is possible when a retailer modernizes engagement at exactly the right moment. We're excited to bring something genuinely new to shoppers.”

Watch a demo of Live Buzz Intelligence's retail solutions

From One Store to Thousands

The launch represents a larger opportunity to reimagine in-store grocery engagement-helping retailers build loyalty, introduce products, tell better brand stories and make the physical shopping experience more relevant.







“”For years, we've been bringing people face-to-face with holograms in ways they never imagined possible,” said David Nussbaum, Founder and Chairman of Proto Hologram.“Now we're bringing that same magic to something as ordinary as a trip to the grocery store. What excites me about this collaboration with Live Buzz Intelligence and Seed to Table is that we're introducing new technology into retail which enhances the entire customer shopping experience. When a shopping cart has a personality, products can tell their own stories, and customers can interact with AI in real time, you're getting a glimpse of what the future of retail looks like.”

Live Buzz Intelligence plans to scale the model to thousands of retail locations nationwide.

The ambition is not to make shopping more complicated.

It's to make an everyday trip more useful, more memorable-and a lot more surprising.

About Live Buzz Intelligence

Live Buzz Intelligence creates interactive retail experiences connecting shoppers, brands and retailers through AI, immersive technology, personalized content and storytelling.

Its platform combines patented conversational AI technology, interactive holographic experiences, animated digital personalities and QR-enabled brand experiences to create new ways for shoppers to discover, connect and shop. Go to livebuzzinteractive.com to request more info or Text: James Beckmann at 702.283.9568.





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