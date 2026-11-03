Revenue From The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market Is Expected To Surpass $4.61 Billion

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare is revolutionizing how chronic pain is managed, offering patients more personalized and adaptive support. The AI-powered chronic pain coaching market is rapidly expanding as technology advances and the need for effective, non-drug pain management solutions grows. Here's a detailed look at the market's size, growth factors, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Understanding the Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market Size and Expansion

The market for AI-powered chronic pain coaching has seen remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $2.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This surge during the historical period is largely driven by factors such as the rising occurrence of chronic pain conditions, the broadening reach of digital health platforms, a growing preference for non-pharmacological pain therapies, increased usage of mobile health apps, and enhancements in tracking patient-reported outcomes.

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Future Market Growth Projections for AI-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $4.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.4%. The anticipated growth is fueled by heightened demand for individualized pain management solutions, stronger investments in digital therapeutic technologies, the rising adoption of remote healthcare delivery models, and an increased focus on comprehensive pain treatment approaches. Key trends during this period include the growing use of adaptive pain management algorithms, incorporation of continuous patient feedback mechanisms, integration of wearable devices for pain monitoring, and the development of personalized coaching systems that emphasize sustained patient engagement.

What AI-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Means for Patients

Artificial intelligence-powered chronic pain coaching involves sophisticated digital platforms that use advanced algorithms to tailor support based on each individual's specific pain management needs. These AI systems provide structured coaching that adapts over time, offering ongoing, customized assistance to help patients manage their pain more effectively throughout their long-term care journey.

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Key Growth Drivers Behind the AI-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market

One of the main forces propelling growth in this market is the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a chronic condition where the body struggles to regulate blood sugar due to insulin-related issues. Sedentary lifestyles, marked by minimal physical activity and extended periods of sitting, are contributing to rising rates of obesity and metabolic imbalances, which in turn elevate the risk of insulin resistance and diabetes. AI-powered chronic pain coaching plays a significant role in diabetes management by helping patients better cope with pain and encouraging lifestyle adjustments that improve glucose control. For instance, in March 2025, data from the UK's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities showed that in England, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes among adults aged 17 and older reached 7.0% in March 2024, up from 6.8% in the previous year. This upward trend in diabetes prevalence is a key factor driving the AI-powered chronic pain coaching market forward.

Additional Drivers Supporting Market Growth

Besides diabetes, the expanding adoption of digital health technologies and the demand for non-drug alternatives to pain management also bolster the market. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the value of AI-driven coaching that supports behavioral changes and long-term pain control, making such solutions more sought-after.

Dominance of North America in the AI-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for AI-powered chronic pain coaching. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and growth opportunities. However, North America currently leads due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, greater technology adoption, and strong investment in digital health innovations.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Revenue from the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market is Expected to Surpass $4.61 Billion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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