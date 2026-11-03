Courtreserve Networktm Goes National, Opening Court Discovery To Players In All 50 States

Find courts, activities, and pros near you, all in one place with CourtReserve Network on web and mobile.

After a Florida and Utah beta, the free app helps players find and book tennis, pickleball, padel, and more at participating clubs across the U.S.

- Tim Owens, Co-Founder and CEO, CourtReserveST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CourtReserve, the club management platform used by more than 2,300 racquet and paddle sports facilities, today expanded CourtReserve Network to every U.S. state. Available free on the web and in the iOS and Android app, the Network lets players discover clubs, courts, instructors, and tournaments near them, then book or join in a few taps from any browser or phone. Today's launch follows a Florida and Utah beta that began in September.The beta launches put the Network in front of players in two of the country's busiest year-round court markets. CourtReserve used that feedback to refine search, booking, and the club listing experience ahead of the national launch. The majority of bookings, 73%, came from non-members, highlighting the opportunity to reach players beyond a club's existing membership."Florida and Utah showed us how much players want one place to find a court, a clinic, or a tournament nearby," said Tim Owens, Co-Founder and CEO of CourtReserve. "Taking the Network nationally connects those players with clubs across the country, and gives every participating club a new way to be found."With CourtReserve Network, players can:- Browse without an account. Explore clubs, courts, instructors, and tournaments in list or map view, and sign up only when joining a club or booking.- Filter for the right fit. Search by date, activity, court type, surface, distance, price, skill level, and amenities.- Book in the same app. Reserve courts and register for programs at participating clubs from one place.For clubs, the Network adds marketing and discovery at no extra cost. Eligible CourtReserve clubs are listed automatically and can review or remove their listing anytime under Settings > Organization Settings > CourtReserve Network. Existing members keep booking through their club's dashboard, and clubs with a Branded Mobile App are not affected.Availability: CourtReserve Network is available now inside the CourtReserve Mobile App as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. Players can learn more at .About CourtReserveFounded in 2016 by Tim and Ashley Owens and based in St. Augustine, Florida, CourtReserve is a club management platform for racquet and paddle sports. More than 2,300 facilities use CourtReserve to run bookings, payments, events, lessons, access control, marketing, and player engagement across tennis, pickleball, padel, squash, and more.CourtReserve Network is a trademark of CourtReserve. The service is available everywhere CourtReserve is available, across participating clubs. Availability and features may vary by location and club.

Ben Virdee-Chapman

CourtReserve

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CourtReserve NetworkTM Goes National, Opening Court Discovery to Players in All 50 States News Provided By CourtReserve November 03, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.