Tampa Bay Water Wise Rebate Helps Whiskey Joe's Save Up To 2,000 Gallons Of Water Each Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The waterfront restaurant is the first business to receive a rebate for a commercial food-defrosting technology

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every day, the kitchen at Whiskey Joe's thaws frozen food as part of its normal routine. Now, it's doing so quicker and while using significantly less water.The waterfront restaurant is the first business to receive a Tampa Bay Water Wise rebate for a commercial food-defrosting technology, helping offset the cost of the new CNSRV system expected to save approximately 2,000 gallons of water every day. Whiskey Joe's defrosts nearly one ton of product each week, making the equipment an important part of its regular kitchen operations.Rather than continuously using and wasting drinking water throughout the thawing process, the system recirculates the water. It can also be used to quickly cool large quantities of hot food, giving the kitchen another opportunity to cut down on water use.“Saving 2,000 gallons of water a day with one piece of equipment is pretty significant” said Amelia Brown, Demand Management Program Manager at Tampa Bay Water.“We know the upfront cost could make it harder for businesses to make these kinds of changes. This rebate helps make this investment a little easier for Whiskey Joe's, and now that change is making a difference every day.”“We're always looking for ways to make our kitchen run better, and this was a change that made sense for us,” said Martin Duffany, Brand Manager at Whiskey Joe's.“We can keep doing what we need to do in the kitchen while using a lot less water, and the rebate helped make the decision easy.”The project comes as the Tampa Bay region remains under a Stage 3 Regional Water Supply Shortage, making conservation an important part of how the community manages its water supply.Tampa Bay Water Wise helps businesses make water-saving improvements by offering rebates that can offset some of the upfront cost. Whiskey Joe's received a $1,000 rebate toward the food-defrosting system, which costs approximately $3,600 without a rebate.Larger projects may qualify for customizable rebates covering up to 50% of eligible project costs. Restaurants can also receive up to $200 for qualifying WaterSense toilets and half-gallon urinals.“We know businesses are looking at their bottom line, too,” Brown said.“If you can save water and lower your utility costs at the same time, that's a win for the business and for Tampa Bay.”For more information about Tampa Bay Water Wise and its rebate programs, visit .###About Tampa Bay Water WiseTampa Bay Water Wise was developed in partnership between Tampa Bay Water, the regional wholesale drinking water provider, and the utility's six member governments: Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties and the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, and Tampa. The Southwest Florida Water Management District – one of five regional water management districts in the state of Florida – co-funds the rebate program. To learn more, visit tampabaywaterwise.About Tampa Bay WaterTampa Bay Water is the largest wholesale water supplier in Florida, providing high-quality drinking water to its members, who in turn, supply water to more than 2.6 million residents of the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay Water member governments include Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties and the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, and Tampa. To learn more, visit tampabaywater.

Sabrina Hennessey

Catalyst Communications Group

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Tampa Bay Water Wise Rebate Helps Whiskey Joe's Save Up To 2,000 Gallons of Water Each Day News Provided By Catalyst Communications Group November 03, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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