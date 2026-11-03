RTA Completes Road Repairs On E311, E611, 3 Other Routes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed road repairs and maintenance works covering 20km across five major routes, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611).

The works were carried out along the slow lanes of major highways as part of RTA's annual preventive maintenance programme. Other roads covered include Lehbab Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road and Al Rebat Street.

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On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the maintenance covered sections in both directions towards Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

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The works on Lehbab Road included the free-flow lane used by motorists travelling from Al Ain towards Lehbab, as well as turning lanes at the Jebel Ali–Lehbab interchange.

RTA said the programme was aimed at keeping roads in good condition, maintaining their capacity to handle traffic and ensuring the safety of motorists.

The authority also used laser and artificial intelligence technologies to inspect roads and identify areas requiring repairs.

How does RTA identify roads that need repairs?

According to RTA, road maintenance does not begin only when damage becomes visible to motorists. The authority carries out inspections throughout the year to identify problems and plan repairs before road conditions deteriorate further.

Nabeel Mohammed, director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the authority follows a preventive approach when assessing road conditions.

"Guided by the highest international standards, we take proactive approach to assessing road conditions and planning maintenance schedules across the year," he said.

He explained that laser and artificial intelligence technologies help RTA inspect the road network and identify damage, including cracks and potholes.

The information collected during these inspections is then used to determine which sections require maintenance.

The latest works mark the completion of RTA's annual preventive maintenance plan for key roads and highways.

What happens to traffic during road repairs?

RTA said traffic diversions introduced during maintenance works are planned following studies to reduce disruption and maintain the safety of motorists.

Mohammed said the authority follows international practices when planning diversions to keep vehicles moving while repair works are under way.

"During maintenance works, RTA's traffic diversions during the maintenance period are based on comprehensive studies in line with international best practices, to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure the safety of road users," he said.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution when driving through areas where maintenance work is taking place.

RTA advised drivers to follow directional signs and remain alert when passing through traffic diversions to protect themselves and other road users.

The authority said regular maintenance is necessary to keep Dubai's road network operating efficiently as the emirate continues to grow. The programme also aims to maintain the structural condition of roads and support traffic movement across the city.

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