Eritrea: Public Seminars For Diaspora Nationals In Various Countries

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Public seminars have been conducted for nationals in Germany, the UK, Canada, and the US, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and the timely responsibilities of nationals.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, and Mr. Teklu Lebasi, Coordinator of Consular Affairs, conducted seminars for nationals in Hamburg and Berlin. Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Frankfurt; Mr. Teame Haile, Head of Public and Community Affairs; and Mr. Fitsum Sahle conducted seminars for nationals residing in Stuttgart and Frankfurt, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional and global developments.

Likewise, Mr. Saleh Abdella, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Ireland, and Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted seminars for nationals in Manchester and its environs, focusing on the timely responsibilities of nationals in national affairs.

Mr. Temesgen Haileab, Coordinator of National Resilience in Canada, conducted a seminar for nationals in Toronto and its environs. At the seminar, Mr. Temesgen provided briefings on the external conspiracies being perpetrated against Eritrea with the aim of derailing its developmental progress and called on nationals to enhance their awareness, unity, and participation in national affairs.

In the same vein, seminars for nationals in the US cities of Oakland, Santa Rosa, and San Jose were conducted by Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the US; Ms. Hadinet Keleta, Head of Public and Community Affairs, for nationals in Charlotte and Atlanta; Mr. A'Nur Humed, Head of Consular Affairs, for nationals in Seattle and Portland; and Dr. Gideon Abay, for nationals in Boston and New York. The seminars included extensive briefings on the objective situation in the homeland in relation to regional and global developments.

At the seminars conducted in the various countries, the nationals expressed their conviction to stand alongside their Government and people.

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