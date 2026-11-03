Kenya Mini Demographic And Health Survey 202526

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The 2025–26 Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey provides a timely update of key demographic, nutrition and health data for Kenya between full survey rounds. It was carried out by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and launched in Nairobi on 3 November 2026.

For the first time, the survey measured how Kenya's youngest children are developing, from as young as 3 months, using the WHO Global Scales for Early Development tool.

Data were collected from 5 November 2025 to 10 February 2026 from a nationally representative sample of 29 935 households. The report covers fertility and family planning, maternal and newborn health, child health and nutrition, malaria, health insurance, and adult and maternal mortality. Results are given for the country as a whole, for urban and rural areas, and for selected indicators in each county.

The findings will help track Kenya's progress towards national health targets, the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2030, and guide health programmes at national and county levels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.