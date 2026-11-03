Eritrea: Number Of Voluntary Blood Donors Increasing

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

At a voluntary blood donation program conducted from 26 to 31 October in Keren and at the Hamelmalo College of Agriculture, Mr. Berhane Andom, Secretary of the National Blood Donors Association in the Anseba Region, said that the number of voluntary blood donors had increased by 13 percent compared with the previous year and continues to grow as a result of growing public awareness.

Noting the efforts being exerted by the association to promote voluntary blood donation as part of the culture of society, Mr. Berhane said that, alongside the annual voluntary blood donation program, the association is working to meet the blood-supply needs of health facilities whenever shortages occur. He also commended the role of administrations, Government and PFDJ institutions, and national associations in the effort.

Mr. Mehari Abraham, Head of the Blood Donation Service at the National Blood Transfusion Service, said that the program, conducted in collaboration with the Voluntary Blood Donors Association, had been very successful. He added that the achievement was the result of growing public awareness of the importance of regular blood donations in saving lives.

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