Round Table Seychelles Thanks President Herminie And Shares Plans After Regatta Success

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President Dr Patrick Herminie today received a courtesy call from a delegation of Round Table Seychelles at State House.

The delegation, led by Mr Christopher Nicette called on the President following the conclusion of the 2026 Regatta, which closed with its lottery draw over the weekend. The members thanked the Government for its support in the organisation of the Regatta and other charitable events held by the organisation this year.

Mr Nicette was accompanied by Mr Miguel Nolin, Chairman of Round Table Seychelles, Mr Alex Henderson, International Relations Officer; and Mr Alex Freminot, IT Manager.

During the meeting, the members shared Round Table Seychelles' plans for the coming year, including new initiatives in public health, tourism and culture. Discussions also focused on how the organisation and government can continue working together to serve communities across Seychelles.

President Herminie commended the members for their dedication and commitment to service. He said he was particularly pleased to see young Seychellois leading such initiatives, giving their time and energy for the benefit of others.

Round Table Seychelles has been active for more than 50 years and forms part of Round Table International, a global network of over 30,000 members in 52 countries, including 12 in Africa. Round Table International will celebrate its centenary in 2027.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="State House Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo