XIAOPAI Highlights Solventless Laminating Machine Purchasing Options And Factory Support

MENAFN - GetNews)"Wenzhou Xiaopai Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd."XIAOPAI highlights solventless laminating machine options and purchasing support for flexible packaging buyers. As an authorized global distributor of SINSTAR, it coordinates model selection, export documentation, commissioning and after-sales services. The TRI-1300A supports three-layer lamination with a maximum rated speed of 450 m/min and a maximum laminating width of 1,350 mm.

WENZHOU, China - November 3, 2026 - XIAOPAI is a China-based solventless laminating machine supplier and an authorized global distributor of SINSTAR. With technical updates published on November 2 covering automated lamination and three-layer processing, the company is highlighting equipment specifications and factory support available to overseas packaging converters. Its solventless laminating machine offering brings together model selection, export documentation and coordination with SINSTAR engineers. The purchasing focus is practical: selecting equipment for the required laminate and establishing the support arrangements needed to move from quotation to production.

Equipment Specifications for Three Layer Packaging

The TRI-1300A triplex model provides a specific reference for buyers assessing the XIAOPAI solventless laminating machine range. It is designed to laminate three layers in one process and is listed for structures including PET/AL/PE and BOPP/CPP/PE. Applications include food packaging, pharmaceutical laminates and personal care packaging.



Maximum laminating speed: 450 m/min.

Maximum laminating width: 1,350 mm.

Maximum unwinding diameter: 800 mm.

Maximum rewinding diameter: 800 mm.

Material loading: Shaftless loading.

Compatible core sizes: 3 inches and 6 inches. Listed laminate structures: PET/AL/PE and BOPP/CPP/PE.

Listed controls include digital adhesive-volume settings, digital tension control and a three-roll back-pressure laminating mechanism. Buyers can use these specifications as reference points when comparing machine configurations.

For buyers assessing a Roll to Roll Laminating Machine, the required bonding process and layer structure guide the choice of configuration. Rated maximum speed is a comparison point; application-specific operating conditions and laminate quality remain subject to the agreed material trial.

November Technical Updates Address Automation and Repeat Orders

XIAOPAI's November 2 automation update examines four operating functions: web tension, adhesive ratio, drive and brake coordination, and production recipe recall. Each addresses a question relevant to converters managing changing substrates or repeated orders. A stored recipe, for example, provides a basis for reviewing how approved settings are recalled when a job returns to production.

The same day's S3 triplex update describes three-web processing at a listed maximum speed of 450 metres per minute and a width of 1,350 millimetres. Its discussion connects equipment selection with the number of processing passes and the handling required for multilayer work.

These updates connect the XIAOPAI solventless laminating machine portfolio with fourth-quarter purchasing decisions. Buyers can assess processing passes, material handling and machine utilisation against their actual structures, order lengths and existing workflow.

Authorized Supply with Factory Engineering Coordination

XIAOPAI is a China-based solventless laminating machine supplier and an authorized global distributor of SINSTAR. SINSTAR manufactures the laminators, while XIAOPAI coordinates their commercial supply, export requirements and after-sales arrangements. This defines the respective roles of the equipment manufacturer and the customer's contracting party.

For SINSTAR solventless laminating machines, XIAOPAI's published service arrangements include coordination with factory engineers for commissioning, adhesive process optimisation and fault diagnosis. Remote technical support is available, and on-site engineer deployment can be arranged for major installations, with travel and accommodation quoted separately.

For purchasing teams, access to this coordination is relevant when equipment questions extend beyond a model catalogue. A proposed application may require discussion of adhesive selection, substrate handling or the commissioning sequence. The quotation should connect the requested support with the selected configuration and installation conditions.

Documentation and Acceptance Support for Overseas Buyers

XIAOPAI's published export arrangements include commercial invoices, packing lists, customs documentation and certificates of origin. For solventless laminating machines, the company also specifies SINSTAR original factory warranty documentation, English operation manuals and remote support arrangements. Applicable conformity documents should be identified for the selected equipment and destination.

The company's WRJ Fi9 buying notes describe factory acceptance testing before dispatch and third-party inspection available on request. These arrangements provide a basis for discussing what will be checked, what records will accompany the machine and who will approve release for shipment.

For an illustrative PET/aluminium foil/PE requirement, a XIAOPAI solventless laminating machine evaluation begins with the actual substrates and adhesive system. Trial conditions and acceptance responsibilities should be agreed before ordering.

Matching Lamination with Printing and Slitting

XIAOPAI supplies flexible packaging equipment beyond the laminator itself. Its portfolio includes a Blown Film Extrusion Machine for upstream film production, a CI Flexo Printing Machine for printing, and a Slitter Rewinder Machine for downstream roll conversion. These product categories allow buyers to discuss equipment interfaces within a coordinated sourcing proposal.

For a Slitting Machine, relevant questions include finished roll widths, winding requirements and roll dimensions. Reviewing these alongside lamination requirements helps identify compatibility issues before equipment selection is finalised. The same review can distinguish newly supplied machines from existing equipment that the converter plans to retain.

A Hot Knife Laminating Machine is also included in the portfolio for applications requiring that process. Selection depends on the substrate and bonding method. XIAOPAI solventless laminating machine discussions remain focused on the intended flexible packaging structure, while other equipment is evaluated against its own application and connection to the production line.

Preparing an Application Based Equipment Quotation

XIAOPAI offers customised solventless laminator configurations covering working width, operating speed, coating-system type, tension-control requirements and auxiliary equipment. Its published options include corona treatment and automatic splicing units. These choices allow a technical proposal to address the buyer's materials, workload and site conditions.

To begin the purchasing review, provide the intended layer structure, substrate thicknesses, target output, roll dimensions, available floor space and local utilities. Request a XIAOPAI solventless laminating machine quotation that identifies the model, included equipment, documentation, acceptance procedure and commissioning scope.

Before confirming the order, establish delivery terms, installation responsibilities and any separately quoted services. Buyers can also review the company's model video pages alongside the technical proposal. Request a configuration review and a written scope linking equipment selection, shipment preparation and the first production trial.

Solventless Laminating Machine Purchasing FAQ

Who manufactures the solventless laminating machines supplied by XIAOPAI?

SINSTAR manufactures the laminators. XIAOPAI supplies them as an authorized global distributor and coordinates export documentation, technical support and after-sales arrangements.

What laminate structures are listed for the TRI-1300A?

Listed three-layer structures include PET/AL/PE and BOPP/CPP/PE. Buyers should confirm suitability using their actual substrate specifications, adhesive system and intended packaging application.

Is 450 m/min a guaranteed production speed?

No. It is the listed maximum laminating speed of the TRI-1300A. Sustainable production speed depends on the material structure, adhesive and operating conditions and should be confirmed through application-specific trials.

What should buyers verify during factory acceptance testing?

Agree checks for web stability, adhesive application, visible defects, roll winding and bond performance after the required cure. Define test materials, operating conditions, records and approval responsibilities in the acceptance plan.

About XIAOPAI

XIAOPAI is a China-based solventless laminating machine supplier and an authorized global distributor of SINSTAR. Operated by Wenzhou Xiaopai Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd. in Zhejiang, China, the brand serves flexible packaging and power distribution projects. Its packaging portfolio covers lamination, film extrusion, flexographic printing, slitting and supporting materials. Its separate power equipment division covers Oil Immersed Transformer, Dry Type Transformer and Vacuum Circuit Breaker products, alongside switchgear and substations. XIAOPAI coordinates equipment supply, export documentation, sales and technical services for overseas customers.