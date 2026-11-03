Olivia And Jack Launches Curated Collection Of Weighted Stuffed Animals Designed For Sensory Comfort

MENAFN - GetNews)""I started this journey because my own children needed something that was both comforting and appealing. I could not find products that combined the right amount of sensory input with the kind of softness and design that a child would actually want to hold close, so I built a collection myself.""Olivia and Jack offers a curated line of weighted stuffed animals designed to provide sensory comfort for children and adults alike. Founded by a mother who saw an unmet need for lovable, functional sensory products, the company has earned recognition as a 2026 Best of Best Review winner in Illinois.

Park Ridge, Illinois - November 3, 2026 - Ptak Enterprises LLC, doing business as Olivia and Jack, has announced the continued expansion of its curated collection of weighted stuffed animals, products that have resonated with families seeking sensory comfort for their children and with adults who appreciate the calming properties of weighted items.

The company was founded by a mother of two children, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. After searching extensively for sensory products that were both functional and genuinely appealing to young children, she found the existing options lacking. Many products on the market prioritized function over form, resulting in items that children did not want to carry, hold, or sleep with. That gap in the market became the catalyst for Olivia and Jack.

The collection features a range of weighted stuffed animals in various sizes and designs. Each product is crafted with attention to texture, weight distribution, and overall aesthetic, ensuring that children are drawn to them as companions rather than viewing them as tools. The result is a line of products that families have embraced for everyday use, whether during bedtime routines, car rides, school transitions, or moments of overwhelm.

Customer response has been strong. The products have earned high ratings on Amazon, where reviewers frequently note the quality of construction and the genuine comfort the animals provide. In 2026, Olivia and Jack was named a Best of Best Review winner for best weighted stuffed animals for kids in Illinois, a recognition that reflects the consistency of positive feedback from customers across the region and beyond.

Beyond direct sales, Olivia and Jack has established a presence at local markets and events focused on the autism community. These appearances serve a dual purpose. They allow families to see and feel the products in person, and they also contribute to broader conversations about sensory needs and the role that everyday comfort items can play in daily life. The company views these events as an important part of its mission to spread awareness about the value of weighted items for individuals across the sensory spectrum.

The company has also made giving back a central part of its operations. Olivia and Jack regularly donates toys to schools and facilities that work with children. These donations help ensure that children who might benefit from weighted stuffed animals have access to them regardless of their family circumstances.

The product line is available through the company website as well as through Amazon. The founder has noted that customer feedback continues to shape the collection, with new designs and sizes introduced in response to the specific requests and preferences shared by families.

Olivia and Jack has been featured in three previously published articles, coverage that has helped introduce the brand to a wider audience and establish its credibility in the market. The company plans to continue participating in community events and expanding its product offerings throughout the remainder of the year.

For those interested in learning more about the collection or upcoming event appearances, information is available through the company website and social media channels.

About Us

Olivia and Jack offers a curated collection of weighted stuffed animals designed for sensory comfort. The company serves families with sensory-sensitive children and adults who find comfort in weighted items, and it regularly donates products to schools and organizations that support children.

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