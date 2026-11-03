ART Refrigeration Helps Global B2B Buyers Source Custom Supermarket Refrigeration Equipment And Complete Retail Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)"Advanced Refrigeration Technology"ART Refrigeration specializes in customized commercial refrigeration equipment and complete solutions for supermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery retailers. Its products include refrigerated display cases, walk-in coolers and freezers, beer caves, retrofit glass doors, and cold room systems. With facilities in Australia and China, ART provides CAD design, manufacturing, and technical support to help global B2B buyers develop efficient retail refrigeration projects.

Shandong, China - November 3, 2026 - As supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery retailers, and food service businesses face increasing demands for energy efficiency, reliable food preservation, and optimized store operations, selecting the right commercial refrigeration supplier has become an important part of successful project planning. ART Refrigeration, also known as Advanced Refrigeration Technology, provides customized supermarket refrigeration equipment and integrated retail refrigeration solutions for international buyers, refrigeration contractors, distributors, and retail developers.

With a Hong Kong head office, an Australian business background, and manufacturing operations in China, ART combines international market experience with manufacturing capabilities to support diverse commercial refrigeration projects. Its product portfolio covers refrigerated display cases, walk-in coolers and freezers, glass door systems, cold room solutions, and customized store fixtures, helping customers coordinate equipment procurement from initial design to final delivery.

Comprehensive Supermarket Refrigeration Solutions for Commercial Projects

Modern retail refrigeration projects require more than individual equipment purchases. Supermarket operators and project contractors must consider store layouts, product categories, temperature requirements, installation conditions, and long-term operating expenses when selecting refrigeration systems.

ART Refrigeration provides comprehensive Supermarket Refrigeration solutions for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, butcher shops, hotels, and restaurants. Its product range includes self-contained and remote refrigerated display cases, open air coolers, walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, beer caves, refrigeration outdoor units, cold room doors, shelving systems, and glass door solutions.

By combining different refrigeration products according to project requirements, ART helps buyers develop coordinated equipment configurations that support efficient store operations and practical space utilization.

Customized Walk-in Cooler and Walk-in Freezer Solutions

Reliable temperature-controlled storage is essential for businesses handling fresh, chilled, and frozen products. Choosing suitable Walk-in Cooler and Walk-in Freezer systems allows retailers to organize inventory, maintain appropriate storage conditions, and accommodate different operational requirements.

ART offers customized cold room solutions for supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels, and food distribution businesses. Equipment configurations can be planned according to available floor space, storage capacity, product types, and regional operating conditions.

For retail projects requiring enhanced product visibility, Walk-in Cooler with Glass Doors configurations provide an additional merchandising option. These systems combine accessible refrigerated storage with glass door presentation, making them suitable for beverage displays, convenience stores, liquor retailers, and other commercial environments.

ART also supports customers in coordinating refrigeration equipment, insulated cold room panels, and related components to develop practical cold storage configurations for individual projects.

Beer Cave Solutions for Convenience Stores and Beverage Retailers

The Beer Cave has become an important refrigeration application for convenience stores and beverage retailers seeking dedicated refrigerated space for bottled and canned drinks.

ART provides customized beer cave solutions that can incorporate walk-in cooler structures, glass door systems, refrigeration equipment, and application-specific shelving. Complementary store fixtures, including customized shelving for beer caves, gondola shelving, coffee and soda counters, checkout counters, and other retail displays, can also be included in broader store equipment projects.

For convenience store owners, distributors, and refrigeration contractors, coordinating refrigeration systems and store fixtures through one supplier can simplify project communication and equipment planning.

ART's approach focuses on matching the equipment configuration to the customer's store layout, merchandising requirements, and operational needs.

Refrigerated Display Cases and Open Air Coolers for Modern Retail Environments

Product presentation and accessibility are important considerations when selecting commercial refrigeration equipment. Different food categories require suitable display configurations to maintain product quality while supporting convenient customer access.

ART supplies a range of Refrigerated Display Case products, including self-contained and remote models for supermarkets and other retail applications. These systems can be configured for fresh produce, dairy products, bakery items, cakes, juices, meat, seafood, hot foods, and deli products.

For stores requiring open-access merchandising, an Open Air Cooler provides a practical display option for selected chilled products. Glass door display cases and freezer configurations offer alternative solutions for retailers with different merchandising and storage requirements.

When comparing refrigerated display case suppliers, B2B buyers should evaluate equipment dimensions, refrigeration configurations, product applications, installation requirements, and after-sales support. ART provides technical information and equipment planning assistance to help customers assess suitable solutions before purchasing.

Retrofit Glass Doors: Modernizing Existing Refrigeration Equipment

For established supermarkets, upgrading existing refrigeration installations can be a practical alternative to replacing complete display cabinet systems.

ART provides Retrofit Glass Doors for existing open-front refrigerated display cabinets, helping retailers explore equipment modernization while retaining suitable existing refrigeration infrastructure.

The company has developed low-energy commercial refrigeration products, including its Highlight series glass door inserts and a newer mullionless version. These developments reflect its continued focus on research and development in commercial refrigeration technology.

ART also offers glass door systems for walk-in cooler remodeling projects, including applications in liquor stores. Depending on the existing cabinet structure and project requirements, retrofit solutions can help improve cabinet enclosure, product presentation, and refrigeration operating conditions.

For supermarket operators and refrigeration contractors, evaluating retrofit glass doors involves considering cabinet compatibility, installation arrangements, product visibility, and potential energy-saving benefits.

Commercial Freezer Glass Doors and Customized Display Solutions

Frozen food merchandising requires refrigeration equipment that balances product visibility, insulation performance, durability, and convenient access.

ART offers Commercial Freezer Glass Doors and related glass door systems for commercial refrigeration applications. These products can be considered for supermarket freezer displays, walk-in freezer projects, and other customized retail refrigeration installations.

Together with its broader range of refrigeration equipment, ART supports buyers looking for coordinated solutions for chilled and frozen product merchandising.

Customers can discuss specific dimensions, project layouts, and application requirements with the company to determine suitable product configurations.

CAD Engineering and Technical Support from Design to Delivery

One of ART Refrigeration's key service capabilities is its project-oriented approach to commercial refrigeration procurement.

Based on the customer's store floor plan, ART can configure refrigerated display cases, cold rooms, and outdoor refrigeration units in CAD format for customer review and confirmation. The company also provides technical specifications for the proposed equipment configuration and can offer engineering pipework drawings when required.

Its project support includes:



Store layout assessment and equipment planning

CAD-based refrigeration system configuration

Technical specifications and documentation

Engineering pipework support when required

Production coordination and shipment arrangements Online technical and after-sales support

This process helps supermarket developers, refrigeration contractors, and distributors review equipment arrangements before production and coordinate different components within a complete project.

ART also provides stated warranty coverage of one year for spare parts, two years for compressors, and ten years for PU panels, subject to applicable product and warranty conditions. Online service support is available to assist customers with technical requirements.

International Manufacturing Capabilities and Industry Experience

ART Refrigeration operates through an international business structure, with its head office in Hong Kong and facilities in Australia and China. Its China manufacturing facility is located in Laizhou, Yantai, Shandong Province.

Established to expand manufacturing capacity and serve a broader international customer base, Advanced Refrigeration Technology (China) was set up in Yantai in 2015. The Australian business has a family-owned background and a history of developing commercial refrigeration equipment.

ART's owner and Managing Director, John William Maslen, has more than 50 years of experience in the refrigeration industry and has contributed to the development of award-winning commercial refrigeration products, including the Highlight series glass door inserts.

The company's retail project references include international brands such as SPAR, 7-Eleven, Coles, IGA, Shell, BP, and H Mart. Its supply chain partnerships include established industry names such as Danfoss, Emerson, Copeland, CAREL, Bitzer, and Dixell.

These business and supply chain relationships support ART's position in serving international retail refrigeration markets.

Supporting Global Buyers with Integrated Refrigeration Solutions

Selecting commercial refrigeration equipment involves evaluating product performance, customization capabilities, manufacturing arrangements, technical support, and long-term project requirements. For international buyers, working with a supplier capable of coordinating multiple product categories and providing engineering assistance can make procurement and project implementation more manageable.

From Supermarket Refrigeration Equipment and refrigerated display cases to walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, beer caves, and retrofit glass door systems, ART Refrigeration provides a broad range of solutions for commercial retail applications.

By combining product development, manufacturing resources, customized equipment planning, and project technical support, ART continues to serve supermarket operators, grocery retailers, refrigeration contractors, distributors, and commercial project developers seeking reliable refrigeration solutions.

About ART Refrigeration

ART Refrigeration, also known as Advanced Refrigeration Technology, is a retail refrigeration solution provider serving supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, butcher shops, hotels, and restaurants. With a Hong Kong head office and facilities in Australia and China, the company specializes in commercial refrigerated display cases, walk-in coolers and freezers, beer caves, cold room solutions, glass door systems, retrofit glass doors, and customized supermarket refrigeration equipment.

Through its manufacturing capabilities, product development experience, CAD engineering support, and customized project services, ART Refrigeration helps international customers source commercial refrigeration equipment and develop integrated retail refrigeration solutions.