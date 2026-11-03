A Midweek Pause: Move, Breathe And Reconnect With The Circle Of Wellness Montreal

MENAFN - GetNews) Wednesday evening Pilates, yoga and sound healing offer time for self-care and a welcoming place to connect with others.

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, CANADA - November 3, 2026 - The Circle of Wellness Montreal is offering Wednesday evening Pilates, yoga and sound-healing experiences through December 16, 2026, creating space for self-care and connection at Centre culturel Georges-Vanier.

For people balancing work, caring for others and everyday responsibilities, personal well-being can easily come last. The program invites Montréal residents to make room for themselves through beginner-friendly Mat Pilates, Restorative/Yin Yoga with Sound Healing, and dedicated community nights.

Guided by“Move. Breathe. Reconnect.”, these evenings offer a chance to step away from everyday demands, reconnect with themselves and share an experience with others. Participants can attend on their own, join as beginners and register without committing to the full series.

“So many of us are used to showing up for everyone else, and our own needs often come last,” said Nadja Grabovari, founder of The Circle of Wellness Montreal.“We wanted to create a space where people feel welcome to take care of themselves and connect with others. Self-care and belonging are at the heart of what we do. You don't have to do it all alone.”

Movement, Rest and Connection

Mat Pilates | Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m.

Led by certified Pilates instructor Rachael Thomas, this class combines controlled movement with attention to posture, alignment, core strength and breathing. Accessible guidance helps participants explore movement at their own pace, whether they are new to Pilates or returning to it.

The class offers an opportunity to move, shift attention away from the day's demands and take an hour for personal well-being.

Restorative/Yin Yoga with Sound Healing | Wednesdays, 7–8 p.m.

Led by registered yoga teacher Britta Moriello, this slower-paced class brings together longer-held Yin postures, supported restorative positions, mindful breathing and sound.

The practice offers space to explore relaxation, body awareness and nervous-system regulation. Participants are encouraged to find comfortable positions, listen to their bodies and give themselves permission to rest. There is no need to achieve a particular pose or level of flexibility.

Both classes welcome beginners, with options offered to support individual comfort.

Fall Schedule and Community Nights

Regular classes take place on November 4, 11 and 25, and December 2 and 9, 2026.

A discovery rate is available to new and returning participants:

. CA$15 for one class.

. CA$28 for both classes on the same evening.

On November 18 and December 16, the regular classes are replaced by Yoga and Sound Healing Community Nights, from 6–8 p.m.

These evenings include yoga, sound healing, a wellness beverage and informal time to meet and connect with others. Admission is CA$35 per person.

Location and Registration

All classes take place at Centre culturel Georges-Vanier, 2450 Rue Workman, Montréal, Québec, H3J 1L8, a separate location from The Circle of Wellness clinic.

Visit the class booking page for registration, the full schedule and participation policies:

About The Circle of Wellness Montreal

The Circle of Wellness Montreal is an integrative wellness clinic bringing together mental health support, coaching, nutrition and movement. Through individual services and shared community experiences, The Circle creates opportunities for people to care for themselves, feel supported and connect with others.

Move. Breathe. Reconnect.