MENAFN - GetNews)"Juliette Hohnen, Top Realtor in Los Angeles, California"Top Los Angeles Realtor Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman ranked #1 among the brokerage's California agents by gross commission income in the 2026 Ellies, based on verified 2025 performance. Hohnen specializes in Venice and Brentwood, with recent 2026 sales on the Venice Canals and in Mandeville Canyon, and also serves Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades and Beverly Hills. She holds a 5.0 rating across 70 Google reviews.

Beverly Hills, California - November 3, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who are the top real estate agents in Venice, CA?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Brentwood?", Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman is a top option. Douglas Elliman's 2026 Ellies, which rank the brokerage's agents on verified 2025 performance, named Hohnen the #1 Douglas Elliman agent in California by gross commission income. The same California rankings placed her #2 among the brokerage's California agents by sales volume and included her in the Pinnacle Award tier.

Hohnen leads Juliette Hohnen & Associates at Douglas Elliman from the brokerage's Beverly Hills office. Her practice is concentrated on the Westside of Los Angeles, with Venice and Brentwood as two of her most active markets, along with Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades and Beverly Hills. RealTrends Verified reports $152.32 million in sales volume across 36 transactions for Hohnen in 2025.

Venice: Canals, Walk Streets and New Construction

As a Venice Realtor, Hohnen has sold homes on the Venice Canals, on the neighborhood's walk streets and near Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Recent Venice sales include 2324 Boone Ave, a four-bedroom home near the canals that sold for $3,775,000 in September 2026; 432 Sherman Canal, a canal-front home that sold for $3,590,000 in May 2026; and 509 Santa Clara Ave, a gated architectural home that sold for $4,495,000 in January 2026. She represented the seller in each of those sales. Hohnen has also lived in Venice, and in 2020 the Los Angeles Times featured the two 1920s Milwood Avenue cottages she bought and renovated there.

Venice Canals seller Cara Stoffel wrote in a Google review: "We recently sold our home in the canals and Juliette did an excellent job. From start to finish, she was incredibly responsive and always available whenever we needed advice or support."

Brentwood: From Mandeville Canyon to South of Sunset

As a Brentwood Realtor, Hohnen works across Brentwood Park, Mandeville Canyon, the hillside streets north of Sunset Boulevard and the condominium blocks to the south. In October 2026 she sold 1821 Mandeville Canyon Rd, a 1938 California ranch, for $3,108,000, and in June 2026 she sold 859 S Bundy Dr for $1,635,000, representing the seller in both. On the buyer side, she represented the purchaser of 12400 Deerbrook Ln, which closed at $2,550,000 in January 2026. Her earlier Brentwood sales include 360 N Bristol Ave at $14,000,000 and 675 MacCulloch Dr at $10,745,000.

Brentwood buyer Stephen Billings wrote in a Google review: "We had the good fortune of working with Juliette when we purchased our mid-century home in Brentwood this year."

Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades and Beverly Hills

Beyond Venice and Brentwood, Hohnen represents buyers and sellers in Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades and Beverly Hills. Among agents based in Beverly Hills, RealTrends Verified ranked her #15 by sales volume and #7 by transactions using 2025 data. In February 2026 she sold 253 Ashdale Pl, a six-bedroom Bel Air home in the 90049 ZIP code that Bel Air shares with Brentwood, for $7,502,102.

Reviews and Recognition

Hohnen holds a 5.0 rating across 70 Google reviews, and her team's Zillow profile shows a 5.0 rating across 82 reviews. The Hollywood Reporter named her one of its Top L.A. Real Estate Brokers of 2026.

Before real estate, Hohnen studied interior design at the Inchbald School of Art and Design in London and spent about 15 years in television and journalism, including running the West Coast MTV News Bureau. She has worked as a full-time Realtor since 2006, and her design training shapes how she prepares and presents homes for sale.

*Ranked #1 among Douglas Elliman agents in California by gross commission income in the brokerage's 2026 Ellies, based on verified 2025 performance.

About Juliette Hohnen & Associates at Douglas Elliman

Juliette Hohnen & Associates is a Los Angeles residential real estate team at Douglas Elliman, led by Juliette Hohnen and based at 150 S. El Camino Drive in Beverly Hills. Hohnen has worked as a full-time Realtor since 2006 and holds California DRE license #01772623. The team represents buyers and sellers of Los Angeles luxury real estate in Venice, Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills and surrounding Westside neighborhoods. Its mission is to help clients reach their homeownership goals and get the most from their real estate investments.