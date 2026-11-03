Woodbury Author, Digital Marketer, And Miniature Schnauzer Lover Combines Her Love Of Dogs And Minnesota In Whimsical New Coloring Book

MENAFN - GetNews) Cherie DeBrule introduces“Lula & Leroy's Minnesota Adventures,” a creative journey through Minnesota's iconic landmarks and scenic destinations, starring two beloved Miniature Schnauzers.

WOODBURY, Minn. - November 3, 2026 - Minnesota-based digital marketing professional, creative strategist, and devoted Miniature Schnauzer lover Cherie DeBrule announces the release of her debut self-published coloring book, Lula & Leroy's Minnesota Adventures: A Miniature Schnauzer Coloring Book.

Inspired by her real-life Miniature Schnauzers, Lula and LeRoy, this 50-page coloring book takes readers on a whimsical visual adventure through Minnesota's iconic landmarks, beautiful outdoor landscapes, and seasonal destinations. Each illustration celebrates the spirited personality and unmistakable charm of the Miniature Schnauzer breed while showcasing the places and scenery that make Minnesota special.

Combining a love of dogs with Minnesota pride, the book offers a relaxing and creative experience for adult coloring enthusiasts, Miniature Schnauzer owners, dog lovers, and Minnesota fans of all ages. It also makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves dogs, coloring, or exploring the North Star State.

“As an active board member and digital content creator for the Twin Cities Miniature Schnauzer Club, community and canine companionship are central to my life and creative vision,” said DeBrule.“I wanted to create something that brings together the personality and charm of these incredible dogs with the places and scenery that make Minnesota so special. Lula and LeRoy inspired this adventure, and I hope readers enjoy bringing each page to life with their own creativity.”

From Minnesota landmarks to picturesque outdoor settings, Lula & Leroy's Minnesota Adventures: A Miniature Schnauzer Coloring Book celebrates the joy of creativity, the companionship of dogs, and the beauty of exploring the places we call home.

The book (ISBN-13: 979-8166402738) is available now on Amazon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cherie DeBrule is a freelance digital marketer, social media strategist, and creative professional based in Woodbury, Minnesota. Through her work in digital marketing, brand development, content creation, and community engagement, she helps businesses and creative projects bring their ideas to life.

An active board member and digital content creator for the Twin Cities Miniature Schnauzer Club, Cherie is a passionate Miniature Schnauzer lover. Her two beloved dogs, Lula and LeRoy, provided the inspiration for her debut coloring book and its celebration of Minnesota.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Cherie is available for interviews, local interest stories, community features, and media review copy requests.

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MEDIA ASSETS

High-resolution book cover images, author photographs, and photos of Lula and LeRoy are available upon request.

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