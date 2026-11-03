Cytation AI Launches Cytation Certified To Help People Tell Which Websites They Can Trust

MENAFN - GetNews)"A Cytation Certified report, showing the six checks run against a certified website and the daily check history."A new trust system vets businesses, checks certified sites every day, and removes certification when a site falls short.

MONTREAL, Quebec - November 3, 2026 - Cytation AI has launched Cytation Certified, a trust system for websites and the people who use them.

A website can now be built in an afternoon. It can carry a polished logo, glowing reviews and a familiar-looking checkout, and still belong to no real company at all. For the people shopping, signing up or entering a card number, the real store and a convincing copy can look almost identical.

That uncertainty has a cost. According to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing a record $15.9 billion to fraud in 2025, nearly five times what was reported in 2020.

Cytation Certified is open to companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Businesses apply and are reviewed against a plain standard. Is it a real business. Does it own its domain. Are its claims supportable. Is its pricing honest. Are its reviews real. Is the site safe to visit.

Approval is only the beginning. Every certified site is re-checked daily by AI. If a site no longer meets the standard, its certification is removed. Each certified company also receives a report flagging issues found on its own site, so problems can be fixed before customers find them.

A site that passed last quarter is not the question. A site that passed this morning is.

The model borrows from ratings people already rely on, like Michelin stars and hotel star ratings, which hold value because they are earned and can be lost.

"A star means something because it can be taken away," said Sam Cons, Founder and CEO of Cytation AI. "Honest businesses are being mistaken for fakes, and fakes are being mistaken for honest businesses. We built Cytation Certified so that a real company can show it is real, and keep showing it, every single day."

Cytation Certified has one flat price, $500 per month, with no tiers. Payment never affects the verdict. A startup and an enterprise are held to exactly the same standard. Certified companies carry the "Certified by Cytation AI" mark as the public symbol of that standard.

The full standard, a sample report, and the application are at cytationai/certified.

About Cytation AI:

Cytation AI is a Canadian company founded in 2026, building verification infrastructure for the internet. Its products check claims, content and websites so that people can tell what is real before they act on it. Through Cytation Certified, it reviews business websites against a published standard and re-checks certified sites every day. The company is based in Montreal and serves users worldwide.