AI Isn't Failing The Enterprise. Its Intelligence Is.

DALLAS, Texas - November 3, 2026 - New book by Sreeni and Dawn gives leaders TADA, the Enterprise Intelligence Playbook, to turn data, AI and human judgment into decisions that can be trusted, owned and measured.

Enterprises have never invested more in intelligence, and they have never been less sure it makes them wiser. Billions are flowing into models, platforms, copilots and agents. Yet returns stay uncertain, accountability is scattered, and trust is fragile.

In Rebooting Intelligence for AI Era: A Playbook for Leaders to Turn Data, AI & Human Judgment into Enterprise Advantage, global technology leader Dr. Sreenivasan (Sreeni) Narayanan and transformation strategist Dawn C. Simmons argue that the problem is not the AI. It is the intelligence system the AI is plugged into.

“AI doesn't fix broken systems. It exposes them at speed and scale,” says Sreeni. “Every enterprise inspects the model. Almost none inspects the path the answer travelled.”

The book's message is direct: data is not intelligence, pipelines are not neutral, and models are guessers, not governors. When no one owns a decision, flawed choices can now scale at machine speed. The answer is not more AI. It is an enterprise designed to make better decisions, and to keep getting better at them.

The Future of Intelligence

Every era has been shaped by how it records reality, from the first marks on a cave wall to clay tablets, ledgers and the cloud. The book treats that history as a starting point, not a destination. Its real subject is what comes next: an era in which AI agents act, decide and learn inside the enterprise, and in which the quality of intelligence, not the volume of data, decides who leads.

“Data was the rehearsal; decisions are the performance,” the authors write. Before that future can arrive, the book names what holds enterprises back: the ownership vacuum, where everyone touches the intelligence and no one signs for it; the talent myth; the cost trap; and the slow decay of trust. Together they form the Top 10 Enterprise AI Challenges, the diagnosis the rest of the book sets out to fix.

The Reboot: TADA, the Enterprise Intelligence Playbook

The answer is TADA, the Enterprise Intelligence Playbook, built in three layers that carry an enterprise from principle to practice to scale:



TADA Core sets the principles that must hold, whatever the technology.

TADA Execute engineers intelligence so that every decision has an owner and a trail. TADA Scale turns intelligence into an enterprise capability rather than a string of pilots.

The playbook also answers the question boards keep asking: what is AI actually worth? With TADA-PIVOT, leaders measure AI by the value it delivers, not the tools it deploys.

Running through it all is Human Equity-Based Intelligence: checkpoints that keep an intelligence system honest about the people inside its data.“Each opportunity denied to a woman can become a capability lost to the system,” says Dawn. Her conviction is simple: representative intelligence requires representative judgment.

Written for the People Who Own the Outcome

Rebooting Intelligence for AI Era is written for CEOs, boards, CIOs, chief data and AI officers, transformation and risk leaders, and the consultants who advise them. Readers will learn how to:



Make accountability visible. Find where decisions really get made, and who answers for them.

Engineer intelligence. Turn data pipelines into accountable decision pipelines.

Put models to work, safely. Use models as powerful advisers, never unchecked authorities.

Measure what matters. Judge AI by the decisions it improves, not the tools it deploys. Start small, scale with confidence. Grow transformation from one governed decision, not one more platform.

What Early Readers Are Saying

“Sreeni and Dawn bring piercing clarity to a question most AI books avoid: not whether systems are technically accurate, but whether they are accountable to the people they affect. A rigorous, practical case that representative intelligence requires representative judgment.” - Susan Colantuono, Founder, Be Business Savvy; TEDx Speaker

“Most books on AI leave you more bewildered than educated. Sreeni and Dawn's book stands out for its simplified, pragmatic approach to data and AI, one that creates real business impact, not abstract models.” - Sandeep Dhar, Co-founder & Dean, GCC Foundry | ex-Tesco and Goldman Sachs

“Rebooting Intelligence for AI Era exposes why more models don't automatically mean better decisions. Sreeni and Dawn provide the exact playbook leaders need to fix their intelligence supply chains, restore human judgment, and turn AI into real enterprise advantage.” - Nisha Kosta, CEO, Global Women Business Leader

“Most AI failures I've watched up close had everything to do with nobody agreeing on who owned the foundation underneath. Sreeni and Dawn go straight at that. Their point that pipelines make decisions long before leaders do is one I'll be repeating to clients, and I'm glad they put women's voices at the center of accountable AI.” - Britt Bowman, Founder and Principal Consultant

Book Details