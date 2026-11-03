MENAFN - GetNews)"Shandong Baolongda Industrial Group Co., Ltd."Baolongda Group highlights BLD-880 Structural Silicone Sealant for curtain wall glazing and panel attachment. Published technical data, storage guidance and project references support supplier evaluation and purchasing decisions. The group also presents its standards-related experience, industry recognition and complementary sealant portfolio.

WEIFANG, China - November 3, 2026 - Baolongda Group is highlighting BLD-880 Structural Silicone Sealant for curtain wall purchasing and supplier evaluation. The one-component, neutral-curing product is listed for structural glazing and panel attachment, with technical downloads covering performance, handling and storage. Baolongda Group is a Chinese manufacturer of structural silicone sealant and complementary construction sealants and adhesives.

For contractors, glazing fabricators and distributors, the purchasing review begins with matching each joint function to a specified material. Baolongda Group brings together product data, named project references and dated industry credentials to support that process.

Baolongda Group Structural Silicone Sealant for Curtain Wall Applications

BLD-880 is a one-component, neutral-curing Structural Silicone Sealant. Its published applications include curtain wall structural glazing, structural attachment of panel systems and two-sided structural glazing. The product introduction describes adhesion to materials including metal, coated glass, concrete and stone, together with high strength, modulus and flexibility.

The downloadable BLD-880 technical data sheet reports the following measured values for supplier review:



Tensile strength under standard conditions: 1.2 MPa; GB/T 13477.

Tensile modulus at 23°C: 0.8 MPa; GB/T 13477.

Elongation at rupture: 240%; GB/T 13477.

Hardness: 48 Shore A; GB/T 531. Tack-free time: 40 minutes; GB/T 13477.

The data sheet identifies test conditions of 23 ± 2°C and 50 ± 5% relative humidity, with hardness reported after 21 days of curing under those conditions. Review the measurements alongside the complete test conditions and the project's qualification requirements.

These values give technical reviewers a basis for asking focused questions about the proposed material. Buyers should compare the complete data sheet with the project's requirements, test conditions and substrate compatibility evidence. This keeps product selection tied to the actual façade system and its approval process.

The BLD-880 documentation lists black, white and grey, alongside colors for customer requirements. For distributors and contractors, order discussions should confirm the required color, remaining shelf life at receipt and shipment timing against the installation programme. Custom color availability should be confirmed before ordering.

Structural Bonding and Weather Sealing Within One Material Schedule

Baolongda Group Structural Silicone Sealant is part of a broader range that lets buyers review different joint functions separately. BLD-880 is presented for structural glazing applications, while Weatherproof Silicone Sealant models BLD-660 and BLD-791 form part of the company's weather-sealing offering. BLD-660 lists curtain wall joints, expansion joints and perimeter construction joints among its applications.

A material schedule should identify the proposed model for each joint function. Compatibility and suitability require confirmation for the particular assembly; products within the same range may have different performance characteristics and approval requirements.

Manufacturing Background and Published Project References

Baolongda Group combines sealant manufacturing with a wider silicone materials business. Its published company profile lists annual production capacity of 70,000 tonnes across silicone materials and specialty monomer operations and identifies 11 research platforms. These figures describe the group's broader industrial base, rather than production capacity reserved for one Structural Silicone Sealant model.

The company's published reference portfolio includes the Tajikistan Government Office Building Project, the Gabon National Assembly Building and the CKZ Social Housing Project in Luanda, Angola. These named references give buyers concrete projects to explore during supplier qualification. For a structural glazing purchase, the relevant follow-up is to establish the product supplied, its application and the supporting project records.

For buyers evaluating Baolongda Group Structural Silicone Sealant, these references complement the group's published standards-related activity and industry recognition. Order-specific lead times, available quantities and technical support arrangements should be confirmed in the quotation process.

Structural Sealant Standards and Industry Recognition

Baolongda Group's 2024 technical seminar report records recognition associated with participation in preparing GB 16776, the Chinese standard for silicone structural sealants for buildings. Published on December 2, 2024, the report states that R&D engineer Ye Shiming received the relevant honors on the company's behalf.

The company's 2025 industry recognition announcement also reports its selection among the Top Ten Preferred Brands of Building Adhesive in the 2024–2025 AL Survey for the building doors, windows and curtain wall industry. The recognition was announced at the industry's annual conference on March 10, 2025.

For Structural Silicone Sealant purchasing teams, these dated records provide additional context on Baolongda Group's industry involvement and manufacturer background, alongside the product-specific evidence needed for supplier qualification.

Complementary Sealants for Other Construction Requirements

The wider Silicone Sealant portfolio includes BLD-GP General-Purpose Silicone Sealant for general glazing and related sealing applications, BLD-361 Mold-Resistant Silicone Sealant for applications including kitchens and bathrooms, and BLD-119 Fire-Resistant Silicone Sealant. Fire-related purchasing decisions require confirmation of the applicable test evidence and its coverage of the proposed joint system.

Baolongda Group also lists MS Sealant, PU Sealant, Acrylic Sealant and Nail Free Adhesive, allowing buyers to organize separate enquiries for other construction bonding and sealing requirements while keeping structural glazing specifications distinct.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BLD-880 used for?

Baolongda Group lists BLD-880 Structural Silicone Sealant for curtain wall structural glazing, panel attachment and two-sided structural glazing. Selection for a specific project depends on its specification, actual substrates, compatibility testing and the relevant technical approval process.

What shelf life and storage conditions are stated?

The BLD-880 technical data sheet states a 12-month shelf life from the production date under its specified storage conditions, including a cool, dry environment below 27°C. Buyers should confirm the production date, remaining shelf life and shipment storage arrangements before ordering.

What should buyers provide when requesting a quotation?

A quotation request should identify BLD-880, its intended application, substrate finishes, estimated quantity, color and delivery date. Include the project's testing and documentation requirements so the supplier can address technical suitability and commercial terms within the same enquiry.

Technical Downloads and the Next Step in Procurement

Baolongda Group's BLD-880 product page lists technical and material safety data sheet uploads dated May 29, 2025. Buyers can download the documents and confirm the applicable revision. The website also provides a Usage Calculator for initial quantity planning, subject to approved joint dimensions and site allowances.

Download the BLD-880 technical data sheet and material safety data sheet to begin the supplier review. Use the published information to prepare a project-specific enquiry and request confirmation of the proposed material, supporting documentation and commercial offer.

For curtain wall buyers sourcing Structural Silicone Sealant, Baolongda Group offers BLD-880 for evaluation against defined project requirements. Review its published data, compatibility testing requirements and proposed supply terms before placing an order.

About Baolongda Group

Baolongda Group is a Chinese manufacturer of structural silicone sealant and complementary construction sealants and adhesives. Established in 2004 and based in Weifang, Shandong, the group operates in silicone materials, sealant manufacturing and related research. Its product offering serves construction and transportation applications, with ranges spanning silicone, polyurethane, MS and acrylic sealants, alongside other adhesives.