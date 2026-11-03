Irbid Chamber Of Commerce Reports 5.3% Export Growth In October

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 3 (Petra) - The Irbid Chamber of Industry recorded USD85.3 million in authorized exports in October, a 5.3 percent increase over the USD80 million generated during the same period last year, according to chamber data on Tuesday.

Issued certificates of origin dropped 20.1 percent year-over-year in October, falling from 1,470 to 1,175.

The leather and garment sector retained top position, accounting for USD73.9 million of total exports. Foodstuffs and agricultural products followed at USD5.97 million, therapeutic and medical supplies at USD2.4 million, plastics and rubber at USD1.2 million, and chemical and cosmetic industries at USD1.17 million. Remaining exports were spread across engineering, electrical, construction, packaging, and paper industries.

By country, the US led individual export markets at USD58.5 million, followed by Germany (USD3.17 million), the Netherlands (USD2.55 million), and Saudi Arabia (USD2.01 million). Regionally, North America absorbed the largest share at USD61.4 million, followed by Asia at USD11.3 million, Europe at USD9.9 million, and Africa at USD2.34 million.

Al Hasan Industrial City (HIE) accounted for the vast majority of export value at USD81.8 million, followed by Cyber City at USD2.73 million and the chamber's main office at USD743,000.

Irbid Chamber of Industry President Hani Abu Hassan told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that October's growth showcases the industrial sector's momentum and resilience despite global trade shifts.

He noted the importance of expanding into new export markets, including Syria, and urged expanding production capacity at HIE to accommodate new investments and sustain economic growth.

//Petra// HA