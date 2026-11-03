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Crown Prince To Begin Working Visit To Estonia On Wednesday

Crown Prince To Begin Working Visit To Estonia On Wednesday


Date: 2026-11-03 01:38:48

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will begin a three-day working visit to Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will meet with Estonian President Ülle Madise, Prime Minister Kristen Michal, President of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) Lauri Hussar, and several senior officials.

At the invitation of the Estonian Prime Minister, His Royal Highness will also participate in the launch of the Tallinn Digital Summit, bringing together government leaders and technology executives to discuss the opportunities and challenges surrounding artificial intelligence.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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