Jordanian Judge Mahmoud Hmoud Re-Elected To ICJ For 20272036 Term

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Jordanian Judge Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud has been re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2036 term. Hmoud secured absolute majorities in concurrent votes held by the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council in New York on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Fouad Al-Majali stated that the re-election demonstrates the international community's confidence in Hmoud's judicial expertise, integrity, and dedication to upholding the rule of international law.

Al-Majali noted that this achievement reflects international appreciation for Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and its steadfast support for international legitimacy, multilateral diplomacy, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter.

Highlighting Hmoud's three decades of legal and diplomatic experience including his previous role as a member and chair of the UN International Law Commission Al-Majali emphasized the significance of the election at a time when the ICJ's role in safeguarding the global legal order is increasingly critical.

The Ministry expressed Jordan's gratitude to the friendly and brotherly nations that backed Hmoud's candidacy, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the ICJ's independence as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

//Petra// AF