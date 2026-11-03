Overnight Russian Shelling Damages Three Medical Facilities And 17 Apartment Buildings In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv City Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Nemyshlianskyi District, efforts are underway to address the aftermath of the enemy's nighttime attack. The shelling damaged three medical facilities and 17 high-rise buildings in the Saltiv residential complex. In particular, the blast wave shattered about 1,000 windows and balconies, damaged the facade of one of the hospitals, and damaged 13 cars," the city council reported.

Public utilities, community organizations, and volunteer groups are working at the sites of the explosions.

As Bogdan Hladkykh, director of the city's emergency management department, said on television, the Russians struck a hospital overnight and fired two Iskander-M missiles at a heating and power facility. Emergency power outages are currently in effect in the city.

Russian strike onhospital raises injury toll to 73

As previously reported, on the night of November 3, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with missiles and guided bombs. A strike on a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district left 73 people injured, and more than 220 patients were evacuated to other hospitals.

Due to the strikes on infrastructure, Kharkiv was left partially without heat and hot water. Public transit is operating on a modified schedule.